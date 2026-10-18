Musk's TikTok Ad Account Banned Just Before Documentary Launch

TikTok has permanently suspended the advertisement account for the documentary “Musk” just before its wide release, as confirmed by Variety. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney, delves into the complex persona of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, exploring his controversial shift to becoming a MAGA supporter, the high-stakes ambitions of his Occupy Mars mission, the challenges surrounding Tesla’s self-driving technology, and his tumultuous relationships with multiple mothers of his 14 children.

Documentary Performance and Challenges

The documentary initially premiered in a limited release on October 9 in New York and Los Angeles, grossing $68,900 across four locations—averaging $17,225 per screen. Following its limited debut, it expanded to 472 theaters across North America on Friday, reportedly earning around $120,000 on its opening day. Estimates suggest that the total earnings might reach approximately $385,000 by Sunday.

Controversies Surrounding the Film

The film has not been without its controversies leading up to its release. In an interview with The New York Times, Gibney revealed that Universal Pictures had hesitations regarding the documentary’s international distribution, suggesting concerns about the political implications of focusing on such a polarizing figure. “Were they concerned that in this political environment, a film about the world’s richest man was problematic? Maybe, but you have to ask them,” Gibney remarked. Initial legal threats from Musk himself raised alarms about potential challenges to the film’s release outside the U.S.

Musk’s Reaction

Ahead of the documentary’s launch, Musk took to social media to denounce it as a “hit piece,” famously stating that “dogshit is worth more respect.” He further criticized Gibney, asserting that the filmmaker has “ZERO integrity” and labeling him as a “horrible human.”

Representatives from TikTok did not provide an immediate comment in response to inquiries from Variety about the suspension of the advertisement account.