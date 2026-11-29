Thanksgiving this year turned out to be a mixed bag for the box office, with Lionsgate’s latest addition to the Hunger Games franchise, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” dominating the charts and providing a much-needed boost for cinema owners. The film is keeping the holiday spirit alive at theaters, securing an impressive $83.6 million from 4,018 locations over its second weekend, continuing its strong performance against two new film releases.

Box Office Rankings

Following “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the new Universal comedy “Focker In-Law” opened in second place with $39.5 million across 3,382 venues during its first five days, raking in $26.4 million over the typical weekend. Disney’s animated feature “Hexed” stumbled into third place, garnering $32 million over five days from 3,725 locations, including just $20 million over the traditional weekend.

Success of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

With a domestic total of $231 million and a worldwide count of $419.18 million, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has outperformed 2023’s prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which finished its run with $363 million globally. The latest film serves as a powerful reminder of the franchise’s popularity, rivalling the heights achieved during the original series led by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

Mixed Thanksgiving Box Office Results

While “Hunger Games” is thriving, the overall Thanksgiving box office has only generated $218 million, marking a 24% decrease from last year and standing as one of the weakest showings since 2000, according to Rentrak. In stark contrast, the holiday box office in previous years reached greater heights, with 2025’s earnings reaching $293 million and 2024 setting a record at $422 million, fueled by major releases like “Moana 2” and “Wicked.” Despite this slow holiday season, theater owners remain optimistic as domestic ticket sales are 19% ahead of the same period in 2025, with expectations building for a powerful showdown between Disney’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part III” in December, which could create the most lucrative weekend in box office history.

Industry Insights

“This is a slow Thanksgiving weekend. ‘Hunger Games’ is doing extremely well, but after that, there’s little urgency driving the market,” says David A. Gross of FranchiseRe. The film lineup lacks a significant family-friendly title that drives children to theaters—a dependency that Disney has historically fulfilled with animated grabs during this festive season. In recent years, however, original offerings from the studio have not met expectations, with titles like 2024’s “Wish” and 2022’s “Strange World” falling flat.

Challenges for Disney’s ‘Hexed’

With a production budget surpassing $200 million for “Hexed,” the film needs to perform impressively over the holiday season and internationally to shift the trend of lukewarm results for original animations. So far, it has earned $25 million from 50 territories overseas, lifting its global total to $57 million after five days. However, audience reception has been partially favorable with an “A-” grade on CinemaScore. The film features a storyline about a teenage girl, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who uncovers magical powers that transport her from a suburban life to the enchanting world of Hexe.

Performances of New Releases

“Focker In-Law,” featuring Ariana Grande along with stalwarts Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, did not achieve the nostalgic response seen in recent successful sequels, but it showed promise with early sales. The film earned $60.6 million worldwide, including $21 million from 62 international markets, while needing to maintain audience interest to justify its $90 million production cost. “There’s clearly still an audience for these characters despite it being nearly three decades since the original film,” reflects Paul Dergarabedian from Rentrak.

Other Noteworthy Releases

Netflix’s crime comedy “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” starring Brad Pitt, has made $4.1 million from Imax screens, with a total of $5.8 million globally after its limited release. Directed by David Fincher and penned by Quentin Tarantino, the film revolves around the character Cliff Booth from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Meanwhile, the Angel Studios biopic “Hershey” secured $7 million, featuring Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and garnering an “A” grade on CinemaScore.

Paramount’s “Ebenezer,” starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge, landed in fourth place with $12 million over the holiday, bringing its North American total to $47 million against a $38 million budget. The Amazon MGM film “I Play Rocky,” detailing the journey of Sylvester Stallone in making the iconic “Rocky” movie, rounded out the top five with $9.7 million, hitting a total of $22.7 million since its release.