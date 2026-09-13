Stars Shine Bright at Variety and Chanel's TIFF Gala

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was aglow with glamour and inspiration at the annual Women in Film dinner, co-hosted by Variety and Chanel. This high-profile event showcased the extraordinary achievements of women and nonbinary filmmakers, drawing a dazzling array of talent and creativity.

Celebrating Filmmaking Excellence

Held on Friday night, this exclusive gathering united some of Hollywood‘s foremost talents. The event, organized under the auspices of Variety‘s co-presidents Ramin Setoodeh and Dea Lawrence, was a platform for industry luminaries to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of women in filmmaking.

Among the attendees was Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who was warmly welcomed by fellow Emmy winners Sarah Paulson and Colman Domingo. The evening also saw appearances from notable Chanel ambassadors and actresses such as Ayo Edebiri, Lily-Rose Depp, and Noomi Rapace, among many others who embody the rich tapestry of contemporary cinema.

Highlighting Diverse Voices in Film

The dinner went beyond just celebrating directors; it recognized the breadth of talent across the industry, honoring multihyphenates like Fala Chen and Courteney Cox, who debuted her directorial work “Evil Genius” at the festival. Setoodeh emphasized Variety‘s commitment to addressing gender parity in entertainment and the continued necessity for greater female representation on screen.

“While the film industry is witnessing a fruitful year, it’s crucial to note that none of the top 15 films at the box office were directed solely by women,” he pointed out. This dinner serves as a vital networking opportunity, he encouraged, urging female filmmakers to make connections with executives present in the room.

Inspiring Future Generations

Lawrence reinforced this sentiment by quoting iconic feminist Gloria Steinem: “Representation is not just who gets to appear in the story. It’s about who gets to tell the story.” The night was dedicated to celebrating women who create, direct, write, and produce, paving the way for future generations.

Chanel’s commitment to supporting women in the arts was also spotlighted through their Women Creators Network, a project that extends the TIFF Share Her Journey initiative. This network plays a vital role in fostering opportunities for women’s artistic and professional growth.

A Year of Progress at TIFF

This year’s TIFF lineup is indicative of progress, with 35% of the official selections directed or co-directed by women, a goal achieved two years ahead of TIFF’s target for 2028. TIFF’s Chief Business and Marketing Officer, Jennifer Frees, acknowledged the roles that organizations like Chanel and Variety play in holding industry leaders accountable and supporting diverse voices in film.

Continuing this legacy, Chanel’s Women Creators Network supports upcoming creators like 2025 fellow Carol Nguyen, whose documentary “Still Night, Burning House” is premiering at this year’s festival.

Mingling and Fostering Connections