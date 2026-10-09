Elon Musk's Private Life Secrets That Will Shock You

In a striking revelation from the new documentary *Musk*, Justine Musk candidly discusses her tumultuous relationship with Elon Musk, highlighting the emotional complexities they navigated. One of the most poignant topics raised is her experience with “gaslighting,” a term she attributes to her time with the billionaire entrepreneur.

Learning About Gaslighting

“I learned the term gaslighting through my relationship with Elon,” Justine recalls in the film. “He would reinvent the arena of the conversation and kind of like knock you out of it. And then you’re there wondering, ‘What happened?’” This unsettling dynamic, as she describes, often left her feeling disoriented and questioning her own feelings.

The Emotional Rollercoaster

Justine explains that during their conversations, Elon would often inject humor or point out numerous flaws in her, which left her in tears. “Then he would make a joke or tell you 15 things that were wrong with you, and you would cry,” she stated, recalling how after such emotional upheaval, the cycle would continue. “And then three hours later, or three days later—or maybe a week later—it would be like, ‘Let’s go to the movies.’” This erratic emotional cadence illustrates the challenges she faced during their time together.

Elon’s Response and Context

Throughout the years, Elon Musk has remained relatively private regarding his first marriage and has shared limited insights. However, in a January 1 reply on X to a user who referenced Justine’s 2014 TEDx Talk titled “The Art of the Deep Yes,” he acknowledged her impact by calling her “an amazing woman.”

Reactions to the Documentary

Following the premiere of *Musk* at the Venice Film Festival on September 8, Elon responded to a post on X that highlighted those featured in the film, including Justine and his former girlfriend, Ashley St. Clair. He remarked that the documentary’s director, Alex Gibney, had “assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind).” This response provides insight into how he views the narratives being shared about his personal life.