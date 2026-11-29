Alexa Bliss is currently receiving medical assistance following a distressing injury she sustained during the WWE’s Survivor Series event in Houston on November 28. The incident occurred in a Women’s WarGames match, where Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman, was forced to exit the ring due to a facial injury.

Details of the Incident

In the match, Bliss was part of a team alongside fellow WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley, battling against Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. Footage shared on social media captures the moment the injury transpired.

The Moment of Injury

During a critical point in the match, Cargill executed a fallaway slam with Bliss draped over her shoulders while simultaneously carrying Paxley. Tragically, when Cargill threw both wrestlers behind her, Paxley landed directly on Bliss’ face instead of the intended mat, resulting in the severe injury. Bliss, 35, was seen crawling away from the fray while clutching her face in distress.

A Concerned Community