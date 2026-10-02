Music Box Secures Amy Goodman’s Bold Documentary for North America

Music Box Films has announced the acquisition of the North American distribution rights for the documentary “Steal This Story, Please!,” featuring the work of influential independent journalist Amy Goodman. This highly anticipated release is set for October 20, making the film available across all major digital platforms, following its successful self-distributed theatrical run earlier this year, which grossed nearly $1 million.

Film Overview and Reception

Directed by Academy Award nominees Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, “Steal This Story, Please!” premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival and has since garnered audience awards at 11 festivals, including prestigious events in Mill Valley, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, and Woodstock. The film highlights Goodman’s career, particularly her role as the host of “Democracy Now!”, where she has tackled urgent and underreported stories.

Home Entertainment and Special Events

In addition to its digital release, Music Box will also offer the film on DVD and Blu-ray, with details on the physical media release date to be announced. Additionally, audiences can participate in a live online screening on October 13 at 8 p.m. ET, which will be followed by a live Q&A session with Goodman, Deal, and Lessin.

Theatrical Success and Future Plans

“Steal This Story, Please!” had a remarkable theatrical run, initially opening at the IFC Center in New York, where it grossed over $30,000 in its opening weekend and remained in theaters for 12 weeks. The documentary then expanded to over 50 markets nationwide, standing out as one of the best-performing nonfiction releases of the year. Music Box has taken over theatrical bookings, demonstrating confidence in the film’s unique ability to engage audiences.

Statements from Creators and Distributors

Music Box Films expressed its excitement about adding “Steal This Story, Please!” to its catalog, emphasizing the importance of Goodman’s work in an era of increased attacks on journalism. The distributors noted, “Goodman has reported some of the most urgent and underreported stories of our time…what’s at stake when journalism is threatened, and why the act of bearing witness has never mattered more.”

Deal remarked, “We are thrilled that ‘Steal This Story, Please!’ will be part of the Music Box family of high-quality independent films, and that Amy’s story will reach audiences far and wide at a moment when free expression is in the crosshairs of the President of the United States.” Lessin echoed this sentiment by stating, “Long before attacks on the press became a defining feature of our political life, Amy Goodman understood that democracy depends on independent, uncompromised journalism that doesn’t bow to power.”

Notable Contributions and Future Outlook

“Steal This Story, Please!” benefits from the executive production of notable figures including Jane Fonda and Rosario Dawson. The film’s successful run illustrates a growing appetite for politically charged documentaries, as discussed by Tuckman, who emphasized that, “the unabashed success of ‘Steal This Story, Please!’ proves that audiences are still wanting to be moved and entertained.”