In a delightful blend of beauty and comedy, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have once again captivated fans with their latest escapade. The dynamic sisters transformed a routine makeup session into an uproarious affair, achieving new heights of entertainment during their recent drunken “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video on YouTube.

Cheers to Sisterhood and Makeup Magic

Filmed on November 29, the 17-minute video showcases Khloe attempting to apply makeup on Kylie while both sisters indulge in strong spirits. “We’re filming a drunk Khloe does my makeup,” Kylie casually announced at the video’s start. Despite their original plan to both do their makeup, Kylie praised her older sister’s look from a prior podcast and suggested that Khloe take the lead in this playful makeup challenge.

Tequila Shots and Laughter

Before diving into the makeup application, the sisters kicked off their video with a celebratory drink, enjoying an espresso martini mixed with tequila. The mood quickly escalated as they transitioned to taking five tequila shots – the catalyst for their giggle-filled session. Khloe humorously recounted, “What’d you do last night, Khloe? Just got wasted with my sister,” capturing the lightheartedness of their time together.

Makeup Expertise on Display

Moving to a dedicated shooting area adorned with a signature pink backdrop inspired by Kylie Cosmetics, Khloe showcased her makeup application skills. As she expertly applied Kylie’s foundation and other products, viewers were treated to a mix of genuine talent and hilarious interactions. Both sisters proved that the combination of makeup and merriment is a recipe for unforgettable entertainment.