Kyle Buchanan Leaves The New York Times for Bold Podcast Venture

The Projectionist has left the building.

Kyle Buchanan Departures The New York Times

Kyle Buchanan, the prominent Hollywood writer for The New York Times, has officially exited the newspaper after serving as a pop culture reporter and awards season columnist since 2018. His departure has garnered significant attention, paving the way for his new venture.

The Kyle Buchanan Show Takes Shape

In an exciting turn of events, Buchanan has partnered with Acast to launch The Kyle Buchanan Show, a video podcast set to debut in October. The show will feature a robust schedule with new episodes dropping twice a week, commencing with “The Panel” on Tuesdays—a discussion format featuring two to three rotating industry guests delving into the latest buzz in Hollywood. Fridays will spotlight “The Profile,” offering in-depth one-on-one conversations with stars. Listeners will be able to enjoy the show on Apple Podcasts, available in both audio and video formats, as well as across major podcast platforms.

A Commitment to Meaningful Conversations

Buchanan expressed his vision for the podcast, stating, “In a new media landscape overloaded with quick hits, nothing beats a real conversation.” He took to X to share his enthusiasm, promising “access, insight and A-list guests” that audiences are eager to engage with for deeper discussions. His aim is to provide a genuine insider perspective on Hollywood that both industry professionals and fans can trust.

A Legacy of Insightful Reporting

During his time at NYT, Buchanan profiled a range of high-profile personalities, including Nicole Kidman, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lawrence, and Brad Pitt, among many others. He made significant contributions as The Projectionist, particularly during awards season.

In addition to his reporting, Buchanan authored the best-selling oral history, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, which Entertainment Weekly hailed as “no less jaw-dropping than the movie itself,” bringing together insights from over 130 interviews.

A Southern Californian Through and Through

Buchanan, who proudly describes himself as “as Southern Californian as it gets,” has deep roots in the area, having lived there his entire life and studied at USC. He has received several accolades for his work, including being named journalist of the year at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in 2021. Before joining The New York Times, he served as a senior editor at New York Magazine’s Vulture.

Acast’s Expanding Portfolio