Legendary actor Andy Garcia often reflects on how his career was forever changed by the iconic film series “The Godfather.” His breakout role in “The Godfather Part III” was something he felt deeply destined to pursue. “I was just beginning to study acting when I saw ‘The Godfather’ and it changed my life,” Garcia shared. He recalled, “For some reason, I always thought I was going to be a part of this movie. I don’t know why.”

Dreams Realized

Garcia’s intuition became reality when he moved to Los Angeles, just as the announcement of a third installment was made. “I thought to myself: ‘That’s my part’,” he said. By the time filming began, Garcia had already made a name for himself as an actor, which led to Frank Mancuso Sr., the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, offering him the role of Vincent. Garcia humorously recalled, “I told him: ‘I will check my schedule and get back to you.’”

Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “It’s an interesting thing in life. You pursue all these things, and of course I never told anybody that. It’s the first time I share it. But you can manifest your dreams. I really believe that.”

The Elusive “Godfather Part IV”

At the Torino Film Festival, where Garcia received the Stella della Mole award, he opened up about his ideas for a potential “The Godfather Part IV.” According to him, director Francis Ford Coppola expressed interest in exploring a storyline set in the 1930s while intertwining it with contemporary tales featuring his character. “Francis told me he wanted to explore a particular story. It had to do with the part of the novel taking place in the 1930s, when the brothers were younger. He would intercut that with a contemporary story with my character,” Garcia revealed.

Garcia even suggested that “Leonardo DiCaprio could play a young Sonny Corleone and De Niro could play Vito Corleone, older than he played him in ‘Part II’.” He further envisioned revisiting the relationship between Diane Keaton’s character and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone. Coppola was receptive to these ideas: “He said: ‘OK, let’s get Mario Puzo to write it.’ It was announced in Variety that they were going to do it! And then Mario passed away a month later.”

Tribute to Diane Keaton

Despite the loss of the fourth installment, Garcia cherished the opportunity to work alongside Diane Keaton before her passing in 2025. He described her as “like a unicorn: a very special artist and a very special person.” In fact, Keaton had specifically requested Garcia to play her love interest in “The Book Club.” “Diane kept refusing all the alternatives they presented to her. She kept saying: ‘When is Andy available again?’ She wouldn’t work with anyone else,” he recounted, laughing at her unexpected reaction on set: “On my first day of work, she saw me and said: ‘You? I gotta deal with you?!’”

Realizing a Long-Ignored Dream

Garcia’s journey as an artist extends beyond acting; his directorial debut “Diamond,” which took him two decades to realize, drew acclaim at Cannes with a seven-minute ovation. The inspiration for the film emerged from a high school assignment his daughter had: “She asked me to help with her homework. They were supposed to write a story in the noir style. I started to improvise this character; he just came out of me. I think we got a B,” he recalled, humorously noting how the character of detective Joe Diamond lingered with him for 15 years after he wrote the first draft.

Garcia emphasized the importance of pursuing one’s dreams, stating, “It was a dream I had, and I have pursued my dreams my whole life. Some come more easily than others, but I have that example from my father and my mother. This persistence.” With a wink to his father’s wisdom, he recounted, “My father always used to say: ‘Never take a step backwards, not even to gain momentum.’”

Despite facing numerous rejections in financing cinema, Garcia persevered, revealing, “Diamond” was financed “completely outside of the industry, strictly with equity and tax incentives from the state of California.”

On to New Projects

Now, he is eager to get a new project about Ernest Hemingway underway. “I wrote it. It’s about Hemingway at the time when he wrote ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ in Cuba,” he explained, noting he was waiting until “Diamond” was completed to pursue this story. “Hopefully it won’t take another 15 years.”