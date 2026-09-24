Alex Gibney's Deep Dive into Elon Musk's Complex Legacy

Bleecker Street has unveiled the trailer for “Musk,” a new documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney that delves into the life and legacy of Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and a highly controversial tech mogul.

Premiere and Reception

The documentary made its debut out of competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 8, where it garnered a remarkable four-minute standing ovation. Following its Venice premiere, “Musk” was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, further solidifying its presence in the cinematic landscape. With a runtime of nearly four hours, the film offers a comprehensive exposé on one of the most polarizing figures in contemporary culture.

Musk’s Reaction

Notably, Elon Musk has distanced himself from the film and has publicly criticized Gibney’s work. In a series of posts on X, Musk expressed his disdain for the director, declaring that “dogshit is worth more respect” than Gibney. He elaborated further, asserting that Gibney’s documentary is merely a compilation of views from individuals with personal grudges against him or those who do not know him but still have their own axes to grind. Musk criticized Gibney’s integrity, stating, “He has ZERO integrity. Horrible human.”

Theatrical Release