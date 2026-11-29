As the holiday season approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to update your workout wardrobe. With various brands rolling out enticing promotions, you can snag stylish activewear without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals, here are some standout offers from popular activewear retailers.

Alo Yoga’s Seasonal Discount

Alo Yoga is currently offering an impressive 30% off sitewide. This is a great chance to pick up some of their bestsellers and refresh your fitness wardrobe.

Beyond Yoga’s Cyber Monday Sale

Similarly, Beyond Yoga is matching this offer with 30% off across their entire site, valid through Cyber Monday. Don’t miss the chance to stock up on their comfortable and stylish clothing.

Lululemon’s Unbeatable Deals

For fans of Lululemon, check out their “We Made Too Much” section, which features markdowns on select new-season arrivals and some iconic bestsellers. For instance, the popular Define Jacket is now priced at $84, reduced from $128, while the Glow Up Leggings have dropped to just $39 from their usual price of $118.

LDMA’s Special Offer

Don’t forget about LDMA, which is running a Cyber Monday sale featuring up to 60% off select styles, along with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on underwear. This sale lasts from November 30 through December 1, providing ample opportunity to grab some stylish essentials.