Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor recently shared the news that he underwent open-heart surgery to repair an aneurysm detected during a routine medical examination. He took to social media to update his fans on his health status, expressing his gratitude for the timely intervention that occurred without any prior symptoms.

Unexpected Diagnosis

Dailor disclosed that the aneurysm, measuring 5.2 cm on his ascending aortic root, was found a few months ago while he was undergoing a standard heart workup at his cardiologist. He emphasized, “I got really lucky that they found it as I had no symptoms.” This fortunate discovery prompted him to urge his followers to prioritize their heart health by getting regular check-ups, regardless of their age.

Recovery Journey Ahead

Following the surgery, Dailor acknowledged that he faces “a long road to recovery,” but remains hopeful about returning to the stage when Mastodon resumes touring in March 2027. “I’m going to work my ass off to make sure I’m back there behind the drums in Europe this spring,” he stated, acknowledging the gravity of his recent experience as “by far the scariest and most painful” of his life.

Gratitude and Hope