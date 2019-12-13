Kylie Jenner everyday makeup tutorial

It is well known that behind Kylie Jenner’s perfect makeup is an army of makeup artists – Hrush, Mario or Patrick – but through the years she picked up a few tricks and tips of the makeup art to use on her daily makeup routine.

Kylie decided to reveal and share her tips, tricks and favorite products that create her everyday beauty look which quickly became viral on the internet starting from her personal YouTube channel to different beauty magazines.

From well-groomed eyebrows to baked concealer, Kylie has few steps that she strictly follows in her beauty routine to achieve the natural and professional daily beauty.

Below are all the steps to recreate a Kylie Jenner daily makeup using not only her tips and tricks, but also her favorite makeup products from different brands.

For the Face

The daily routine will start by applying a facial moisturizer Benefit Moisture Facial Cream and then a thin layer of Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation mixed with Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Complexion Perfector.

Using a NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer to highlight in a half-moon underneath the eyes, on the center of the forehead, the bridge of the nose, the Cupid’s bow and her chin, and blending everything with a Sephora brush.

Also with another Sephora brush, Kylie is applying a Stila Perfect Bronzer to contour her nose and cheekbones and everything is set with La Mer The Powder in the Translucent shade.

For the cheekbones, Kylie applies with a MAC 129 Brush Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher in Ecstasy shade.

For sculpting the sides of her nose she is using Filmstar Bronze & Glow in a shade Light to Medium from Charlotte Tilbury.

For the Eyes

For her perfect well-groomed eyebrows, Kylie is using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Caramel to fill in her brows and tidying up the edges with Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealer Crème using a thin brush. She set her eyebrows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel.

She continues with the eyes by using Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder to set her concealer.

For the eye shadows Jenner is using the MAC 217 Blending Brush to apply Salted Caramel, Milk Chocolate to contour the eye socket and White Chocolate to highlight her brow bone all from Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette.

To have those big winged eyes Kylie dips a Sephora 20 Pro Brush into the Triple Fudge shade from Too Faced following the lash line winging out at the corners.

The next step is to curl the eyelashes using a Sephora eyelash curler and then start with a Lancôme Definicils Mascara to create a natural look and a brown mascara for the lower lashes a trick that she learned from Patrick, one of her makeup artists…

For the Lips

For her lips, Kylie is using, of course, a product from her lip kit Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Candy K and Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Magic balm for a perfect finish or a with a Gloss in KOKO.