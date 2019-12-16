Myths about Acne that Are Not Helpful

Acne is a problem that many people have to deal with. It does not only look bad but also makes the person that has it feel uncomfortable and affects their mood. There are a lot of myths that pretend to be helpful when it comes to acne, but most of them not only that are not helpful at all, but they may actually worsen the acne.

We have put together a list with some of the most known myths and some solutions for your acne.

Eating Patterns Do Not Affect the Spreading of Acne

There was long thought that acne has nothing to do with your diet. But scientists have proven that it actually does. For example, sugar stimulates the production of insulin and its overabundance causes acne.

You also should avoid products that have a high glycemic index such as white bread, soda or chocolate.

There are some products that you should eat in order to keep your skin clear:

Products with a low glycemic index such as whole wheat bread, cashew nuts, cauliflower, and cucumbers;

Products that contain zinc (eggs, meat, mushrooms, and seafood) may help at restoring the skin;

Vitamin A facilitates the healing of acne. It is found in products such as carrots, cabbage, and spinach.

Smoking Facilitates the Spreading of Acne

Smoking does not cause acne, that’s for sure. But smoking does have a bad impact on the skin and it leads to the acne healing more slowly. As soon as you quit smoking you will start to see that the healing process fastens.

Decorative Cosmetics Cause Acne

It is definitely not true that all cosmetic products are bad for your skin. Use the products that are marked as noncomedogenic, because those are special for skin with problems. On the other hand, you should try to avoid products that contain alcohol and oils, because alcohol leads to dry skin and irritation and oils make the skin greasy.

You should buy products that contain: aloe, retinol and peptide 10. Those are some components that improve acne healing.

A Suntan Helps Getting Rid of Acne

A tan is actually forbidden if you have acne because UV rays lead to the emergence of new acne. You should use sunscreen in order to protect your skin from sun rays and from acne spreading.

Stress Causes Acne

It is not the reason for having acne. But it definitely can worsen the situation and slow down the process of healing.

If You Wash Your Face More Often, Acne Will Go Away

Acne, as well as blackheads, is caused by the clogging of pores with an excess of sebum. So it does not matter how many times you wash your face, the acne will not be reduced. It may even cause more irritation to the skin.

Do not wipe your face with a towel after washing it. Just pad your face with a towel or a napkin.

Sulfate-containing (SLS, SLES) soaps and cleansers overdry the skin, you should avoid them.

Toothpaste Helps Getting Rid of Acne

The components of the toothpaste may help a little at drying the acne, but they also have some bad effects such as skin irritations and rashes. It is better to use a benzoyl peroxide-based acne treatment, which is specially developed to cure acne…

Bonus

You know that it is a bad idea to pop pimples. Inside them is a mix of dead skin, white cells and bacteria and in contact with the bacteria from your fingers you can only make the pimple worse. If you really need to get rid of the pimple and clean your skin, but you do not have time to go see a specialist, you should use dental floss and scrape all the blackheads away. But keep in mind that after doing so you need to treat your skin with an antiseptic.