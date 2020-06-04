Kylie Jenner’s Inbound Chief Executive Officer Steps Down from Kylie Cosmetics Amidst ‘Forbes’ Billionaire Row

Kylie Jenner has endured yet another unfavorable mishap after the business owner set to end up being the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics has stepped down just six months after handling the role.

This is yet one more fire the makeup mogul, 22, has to put out amidst the stunning row that hit her today after Forbes exposed she isn’t a billionaire.

Coty reports that Christopher Honnefelder made the exec choice to step down from the position before he also began work.

International elegance firm Coty finished a profitable $600 million collaboration with Kylie back in January as Christopher was introduced as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Yet it appears as though his decision to step down was spurred on because of “personal reasons.”

A declaration revealed that Simona Cattaneo, President High-end Brands, is set to take on the duty somewhat after Christopher’s shock departure.

A Coty agent told Mirror Online: “Coty the other day announced a variety of modifications that will certainly allow the firm to concentrate on its core Stature and Mass Beauty companies, including restored investment in the eCommerce growth of the Status Charm franchise.

“As part of this initiative, we are constructing a strong foundation to sustain our calculated collaboration with Kylie Jenner. As noted on today’s investor call, Simona Cattaneo, Head Of State Luxury Brands, is looking after the growth of the Kylie business for Coty.”

The statement proceeds: “She thinks these obligations from Christoph Honnefelder, that announced to the elderly group internally a variety of weeks ago that he would not be representing Chief Executive Officer of Kylie Charm for personal reasons.

“Under Simona’s leadership, we are excited by the chances for the Kylie Appeal organization, as indicated by the very successful recent launch of Kylie Skin in Europe.”

The information comes simply days after Kylie saw an incredible fall from grace after Forbes publication kicked her out of their billionaire’s list – just two years after they started her the youngest self-made billionaire of perpetuity.

The publication declares the KUWTK star – that developed Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 – may have filed false info to overemphasize the success of her cosmetics firm after analyzing evidence from Kardashian family accounting professionals.

Forbes asserts that accounting professional records recommend Kylie Cosmetics entered worth from no to $300 (₤ 244 million) in the area of a year, leading the publication to expand dubiously.

While in November in 2014, beauty giant Coty purchased a 51 percent plain in Kylie’s business for an astounding $600 million (₤ 487 million) – which would undoubtedly have valued Kylie Cosmetics at $1.2 billion (₤ 970 million).

The accusations have forced Kylie to defend herself on Twitter.

She jabbered: “What am I even awakening to. I assumed this was a respectable site. All I see are several inaccurate declarations and false presumptions lol. I have never asked for any title or attempted to lie my way there EVER BEFORE. Period.”

Not stopping there, Kylie priced quote from the Forbes article: “‘ Even creating tax returns that were most likely built’ that’s your evidence? So you just ASSUMED they were built? like really what am I analysis.”

But all right, I am blessed past my years, I have a lovely child and a successful company, and I’m doing perfectly fine,” she quipped…

“I can call a checklist of 100 points more crucial now than obsessing on how much money I have,” she added.