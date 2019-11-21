17 Amazing ideas for luxurious and attractive lips

We are always trying to find secrets, tips, and tricks to help women to be more beautiful and attractive therefore below are 17 tricks to make your lips look luxurious and healthy at a very little cost.

Use lip balm before you put on your lip gloss or lipstick this will not only moisturize your lips but also serve as a foundation. If you think that the color of your lipstick is too bright don’t worry, first apply a thin layer and spread it gently across the surface of your lips. If you want to make your lips look fuller all you have to do is to apply 2 layers of lipstick a darker one over the whole surface for your lips and lighter one just in the middle then blend them together. You want a matte shade on your lips and you don’t know how to get it? All you have to do is to apply a layer of translucent powder let it sit for a minute and then brush off the excess. In case of an emergency, you can make lipstick out of a little Vaseline and eye shadow mix them together and apply it on your lips with the fingers. To avoid buying the wrong lip liner the best is to buy it together with the lipstick that is paired to make sure the shades match. To draw an accurate line with the lip liner you should blunt slightly the tip by using a tissue or a cotton pad. If you are bored of some lip liner colors you can create brand new shade only by mixing them together on your lips. To create an ombre effect on your lips make the corners and the edges of your lips darker than in the center but don’t forget the transition from dark to light should be very soft. If you want to have tender and soft lips pass regularly a toothbrush over them. To make thin lips look fuller all you have to do is to apply a lip gloss only in the center of your lips. To avoid your lipstick to become smudged or smeared apply a thin layer of translucent powder over it and blot it with a tissue afterward. For a ʺnatural sheenʺ look apply a little highlighter to the center of your lips. To accentuate your lips draw a line slightly above the natural edge of your lips with a lip liner and fill it with lipstick. Use darker shades of lipstick only if it is required by the overall style of your makeup, the darker shades make your lips look smaller. Pay attention when you apply bright shades of lipstick or lip gloss, apply it from the center of your lips to the edges this will make your lips look fuller and shinier. To obtain natural pink lips all you have to do is mix any lip peel mask with food color, apply the mixture by using a Q-tip let it dry for 10 minutes and then slowly start peeling it from one corner until you remove the mask completely.