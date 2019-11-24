How to make face slim in a week

The loose skin and wrinkles are the first signs of aging and the skin elasticity and the contour of your face they all depend on how to strengthen are your facial muscles. To be toned they need to exercise the same as any muscle from your body.

We have made a list with the most effective facial exercises that will keep your facial muscles to be tone and youthful

Warm-up your muscles

Same as any other exercise you have to start by warming up your facial muscles. First sit down or stand up as long as you keep your back straight and now start singing different vowels as long as you can ʺIʺ, ʺOʺ, ʺEʺ and ʺAʺ. Do this exercise until you feel that you whole face is warm.

Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 3 Times

For this exercise you to sit down and tilt your head back. Now stick out the lower lip as much and you can and imagine that you want to reach the ceiling and hold for 5-10 seconds than take a break and repeat 2-3 times.

Hold for 10-15 seconds

Very important when you do this exercise is to keep you back straight, just cross you arms over your chest and rise the chin as much as you can. When you reach the limit take a deep breath and count to 10 or 15, when you are done return slowly to the initial position.

Repeat 5 times

This exercise will help you to reduce the risk of losing the elasticity in your cheeks, this exercise looks simple but is very effective. If you want to get the best results is important to keep your head straight during the exercise. All you have to do is to pull down the corners of your lower lips and return to the initial position. Repeat the exercise 5 times.

For this exercise, you need to have a pencil. Sit with your back straight and hold the pencil with your lips tighten and try to write your name in the air without moving your head for at least 3 minutes, then take a break and repeat few times.

Hold for 10 seconds

Tilt your head to one side like you want to reach your shoulder with the ear, than press your hand against the side of your head while you keep resisting with your head and neck. This exercise is also good for the neck muscle and the muscles around your face. Hold it for 10 seconds and do it for each side.

Hold for 5-10 seconds and repeat 5 times

Take a mouthful of air and close your lips tightly with you both hands on your cheeks covering your ears push them against your cheeks and create resistance with your muscles. Hold it for 5-10 seconds and repeat the exercise for 5 times.

Repeat 10 times

With the mouth open cover your teeth with your lips, the exercise should be done with the lower jaw which you’ll have to move it forward and push against your chin with your finger. But this is not all, the most important part is to try to resist your finger with the facial muscles by contracting and relaxing them. Repeat 10 times.

Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 10 times

The most difficult exercise will strengthen your jaw muscles and the muscles under your tongue as well. What you have to do for this exercise is to put both of your fists under your chin and press and press your tongue against the bottom of your mouth (beside the lower teeth). The exercise will start by pushing your fists up and resisting the pressure with your tongue. It is difficult but is worth it, holds it for 10 seconds and repeat for 10 times.