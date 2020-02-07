50 Awesome Natural Makeup Pictures and Tutorial

Natural makeup step-by-step, video tutorial to get a natural look, best advice on how to apply the makeup products. What colours to use for a natural makeup.

Natural makeup pictures for inspiration and essential information to get various types of makeup which will maintain your natural style.

Natural makeup is a beauty secret to look great and fresh at any time, by giving the impression that, in fact, you are not wearing any makeup at all. Follow our steps for natural makeup to learn how to apply this kind of makeup which can enhance your natural beauty.

Natural makeup can help you make the others perceive your real beauty and attractiveness, it can also improve your image at a job interview by seeming healthy, honest and serious on your tasks and also increases your self-esteem. Plus, if you use correctly the specific products for natural makeup, your skin might seem younger, because they have elements which protect it against various factors.

Natural Makeup Step-by-Step

Step 1: Prepare Your Skin

A wonderful natural look starts with wonderful skin. Make sure you wash your face every night and also utilize makeup cleaner to scrub off your impurities before you start creating the natural makeup.

As soon as you’ve got a tidy face, moisturize it. Be careful to use a cream destined to your type of skin – if it’s sensitive, dry, or oily.

Next, apply a base by using a foundation, a concealer or a primer – this is important because the natural makeup will be applied more smoothly and it will resist for a longer time.

Step 2: Moisturize Your Face

Delicately emphasize the aspect of your skin by using a small dab by the dimension of a pea from an unscented, hypoallergenic oil lotion. Fragrant lotions can aggravate your skin and create breakouts or an allergy, as well as oily creams will cause acne. For a more all-natural appearance, instead of using foundation, make use of a tinted moisturizer. Colored creams blend in while evening out your complexion and also frequently consist of SPF. Those fortunate girls with clearer skin will look best utilizing tinted moisturizer for their natural makeup.

Step 3: Apply Concealer

Applying your concealer before foundation helps keeping the foundation to a marginal amount. Ensure this has the very same shade as your skin. When you use the concealer, do it straight on the spot and not around it. This is to stay clear of a halo impact and focus of the area. Optionally, you can establish it with off-white powder.

Step 4: Apply Shimmery Eye Base

For pro-looking natural makeup in no time for your eyes, apply a wash of sheer, shimmery lotion shadow from lash lines to brow bones using your index finger.

If your skin is fair, try a silvery-white shade. For medium to dark skin tones, go with a sparkling wine color instead. To obtain an extra bright-eyed effect, emphasize the shade onto the internal corners of your eyes as well.

Step 5: Apply Blusher

If you are not pleased with bronzer, you can use flush instead for a natural makeup. Creme flush generally works much better than powder since it provides you a dewy look and lasts much longer. Making use of a champagne-tinted creme flush, rub a little on your ring finger as well as blend onto your cheekbones.

Step 6: Lips

Finish the appearance with a pink or nude lip gloss that compliments your skin tone, because they are right for a natural makeup.

You can look amazing every day without effort and without spending money at a beauty salon, just by learning a few important steps when you are creating a natural makeup:

A clear skin

First of all, you need to wash your face – use cleanse and a cloth to exfoliate your skin in a soft way. Then, moisturize it and use a tinted lotion with sun protection to even out your skin tone. The lotion must be sheer (not like the foundation) and you can apply it as a regular moisturizer before creating the natural makeup. After that, use a thin layer of concealer for natural makeup, to hide the visible under-eye circles and other areas of your face that need coverage. The shiny face needs an oil-absorbing powder; you must skip the moisturizing part if you have very oily skin and use the rest of the products for a natural makeup.

2. Warm Colors

When you want to get a natural makeup, opt for peach or pink cream blush for the cheeks because they offer you a little flush that looks subtle, but natural. For the eyes, choose a soft brownish eye shadow, a little bit darker than your skin, to enhance its beauty. Make sure to apply it along the lower lashes too, and try to avoid the appearance of the hard edges. You can choose a champagne hue if you want your eyes to appear brighter. For a better definition of the eyes (especially for an evening look), you may create discrete dots with an eye pencil between the top lashes. For the natural makeup of the lips, you may get a little long-lasting sheer lipstick or gloss in the exact same color of your lips; it is better if you press it with your fingertips and blend it out.

3. Defined Lashes

Enhance your lashes by using a proper mascara when you are creating the natural makeup. This part is essential for the natural makeup. You can skip the eye shadows or the eye liner, but mascara is something you must always use when you want to have a natural look. You need to apply to coats of mascara to the top lashes. Keep in mind that if you have dark hair, you must use brownish black mascara, and if you have blond hair, then choose a brown one when you want to obtain a natural makeup…

Video Tutorial for Natural Makeup

