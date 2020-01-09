Cleopatra Makeup Tutorial and Pictures

Cleopatra makeup for special occasions and parties like Halloween or a costume party, step-by-step tutorial to get the look of the queen of Egypt, a guide to create the same cat eyes, emphasize eyebrows and lips makeup like Cleopatra had, video tutorial with instructions on how to look exactly like her, a dramatic makeup with cat eyes and intense colours which you can copy easily. Advice and plenty of pictures of Cleopatra makeup, what kinds of products to use, for example the makeup base, the concealer, eye shadow, lipstick or gloss, and how to apply them correctly to resemble Cleopatra, ideas, tricks and information about the way you can obtain this remarkable look, many suggestions on what suits you best according to your complexion in order to get the image of Cleopatra.

Cleopatra makeup for beginners and also for experts, which will transform you and make you look exactly like the beautiful queen of Egypt, a bold image which will put you in the centre of attention at parties.

Cleopatra makeup is very special. Cleopatra is still a beauty icon and many famous makeup artists try to achieve her makeup. She was the woman who remained in history because of her beauty; she had a dramatic, elegant and sensual makeup which was named the Cleopatra makeup, and which can be worn in the evening, at a sophisticated party with a matching outfit.

Cleopatra makeup represents a gorgeous look. Here is what you have to do in order to achieve the same makeup as the beautiful queen Cleopatra. Read the following step-by-step Cleopatra makeup tutorial and you will obtain this look very fast. Our recommendation for the Cleopatra makeup is to use quality products for an efficient result.

Required products for the Cleopatra makeup: a base, concealer, foundation, face powder, brushes, eye shadows (cream, gold or blue), black eyeliner for eyes and eyebrows, blush, lipstick or gloss (as you prefer for the Cleopatra makeup).

What to You Have to Do to Obtain a Cleopatra Makeup

1. First of all, you need a porcelain complexion for the Cleopatra makeup. Your skin must be completely clean. So wash your face, apply a moisturizing cream, a makeup base and a concealer for your dark circles and nose. Then, the next step in the Cleopatra makeup is to apply foundation on your face, necklace line and cleavage. You must apply a face powder if you have skin problems like: pimple, blemishes or oily skin. It is very important to use products according to your type of skin even if you are creating the Cleopatra makeup.

2. Apply then your eye shadow to get the Cleopatra makeup. Start by applying the cream eye shadow on the whole mobile eyelid, and then emphasize your eyes with stronger colors like, for example, the gold and blue combination, which is a great mix for a Cleopatra makeup.

3. Using your black eyeliner, draw a straight line along the upper and lower eyelashes. Do not stop at the outer corner of the eye, but continue with the upper eyelid. Finish this step with a tail in order to obtain a more dramatic Cleopatra makeup.

Emphasize Your Eyebrows

4. The next step is to emphasize your eyebrows. This is a very important part of Cleopatra makeup. You must accentuate your eyebrows. Use a special eyebrows pencil or a blush in a shade close to the color of your eyebrow. Draw fine lines, and be careful not to press too much. Start with the inner corner of the eyebrow, and then continue until you reach the outer corner. Do not exaggerate and don’t exceed the natural line of your eyebrows in order to obtain a false and ugly look.

What About Your Lips?

5. Another very important step of a Cleopatra makeup consists in applying a lipstick or a gloss, as you prefer. Use warm, natural shades like rose, cream, beige or peach. If you decide to apply a gloss, use a transparent one.

6. You can also accentuate your cheekbones with a brown or pink blush, according to your skin type, to look absolutely fabulous with the Cleopatra makeup…

Cleopatra is still a model for many women all over the world, and if you want to look like this wonderful woman, you have to follow our ideas and you will most certainly get everyone’s attention and admiration. Don’t be afraid and try a Cleopatra makeup, because is something different, an iconic image of beauty and you will obtain the same mysterious and attractive look.

Cleopatra Makeup Video Tutorial