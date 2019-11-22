12 Signs of Disease Which Can Be Seen on Skin Face

There is no secret that the face skin can reveal various diseases or other health conditions. However, not many people know them and some of these health issues can be treated or prevented. They are common problems and many people have confronted with them.

If you pay attention to what your face reveals, you can understand what happens inside your body. For example, you will be able to take better care of yourself if there are imbalances in your organism.

Take a look at the following defects of areas of your face and see what they’re showing:

Sores around the lips and mouth

If you have sores around the tips, mouth and nose, there is a big chance you have the type 1 herpes virus and it will stay with you until it disappears by itself, but there are special ointments in drugstores that can help the healing process. The sores happen because the immune system weakens due to tiredness, illnesses, or stresses.

Red nose

Many women have red nose sometimes. This happens because there are many blood vessels in our nose and their expansion leads to discoloration because of the allergies, emotional stress, runny nose, temperature changes.

This is a temporary problem as well in most cases and you can get rid of it if you eliminate its cause. You must pay attention because the red nose might also be a sign for a blood vessels condition – it is recommended to see a doctor and make changes in your lifestyle. For example, you might need to follow a specific diet.

Thinning of eyebrows or eyelashes

If you experience a natural thinning of eyebrows or eyelashes, this can be related to problems with the thyroid gland, mostly with its low activity, which is very common among people above 50. Other symptoms are dry skin, unexplainable weight gain, and sluggishness. You must take a blood test and a consultation with a doctor.

Butterfly rash

This kind of rash may be caused by the use of wrong cosmetics, climate change, allergies. In most cases, the butterfly rash will disappear if you avoid its causes, but in rare occasions it can be a sign of lupus. Another signs for lupus are joint pain and fingers becoming blue when it’s cold.

Excess of hair on the face

Although the facial hair may be inherited, in some cases it can indicate other conditions. For example, when young women have too much facial hair, this thing can happen because of the ovaries are not functioning well, which is known as polycystic ovary syndrome and it can cause difficulties becoming pregnant. This requires a gynaecologist treatment and to avoid sugar.

Peeling skin around the mouth and nose

When the skin around the mouth and nose is peeling, there can be various reasons. The most often cause is the lack of the essential vitamins A, C, E, or B in the body. When your skin is peeling, you may experience other symptoms like general weakness, hair loss, layered nails or poor concentration or attention. You must take tests to discover which vitamins are missing and to improve your diet by eating the right foods.

Dark circles and bags under the eyes

These are usually inherited and there is nothing you can do about them in this case. But if you haven’t been born with these features and you got them recently, there is a cause. The reasons why they appear is often the lack of sleep, allergies, overuse of alcohol, coffee, hormonal changes, salty foods, smoking.

There are consequences if you expose yourself on long terms to those factors. However, you can use temporary remedies like applying a cold compress and special patches. You can also use concealer when you do your makeup.

Cracked lips

Many women have cracked lips especially when they expose too long at cold weather or hot sun, but there is also the possibility of having an allergic reaction or a response to a drug. Use lip balm because it helps the healing process of the cracked lips.

Hyperpigmentation on the face

If you notice dark symmetrical spots on the cheeks and on the bridge of the nose, you might have melasma, which is a type of hyperpigmentation. This is common and it develops faster mostly on the young women with darker skin. Its growth is also stimulated by the frequent sun exposure.

In most cases, the pregnant women also get melasma and it usually disappears by itself. There are various ways to fight hyperpigmentation: chemical peelings, whitening cosmetics, laser therapy.

Unexpected appearance of moles or signs resembling birthmarks

If you notice unexpected appearance of moles or signs which look like birthmarks, you should take a close look of their features. Most of them are insignificant, but there are exceptions. For example, if the colour of the mole is uneven, the diameter is bigger than a pea, or if the borders of the mole are jagged. Take notice if you notice changes during a few weeks. If there are changes, you must go to a doctor. For protection reasons, use PAD creams and do not expose yourself too much to the sun.

Acne

The location of acne reflects your internal health, so if you have pimples in the same place it is a sign that your body doesn’t function properly. The most recommended thing is to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Yellowish face and eyes

These are signs that your body is full of toxins and the liver cannot work normally. This can lead to serious problems if you do not take the proper measures. In most cases the cause it has to do with overuse of alcohol, but there can be other problems as well. You should go to a doctor and run a check up on your pancreas and gallbladder. You must make sure you do not have a viral infection like mononucleosis or hepatitis.

If you find this article interesting, feel free to share it to your friends.

Observation: These are the most common reasons for the problems listed above, but there can be others, and only a doctor will know the real cause…