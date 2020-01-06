How to do smokey eye makeup with pictures

Smokey eye makeup is a very sexy and sophisticated style, but at the same time, it maintains a classy note. There are plenty of techniques for obtaining this kind of makeup, but we choose to present you an easy one.

Smokey eye makeup in different colours

You can opt for the classic black and grey combination, or you can use 2 (or even 3) various similar hues, for example, bronze and brown. Green eyes look amazing with grey and plum, blue eyes make a gorgeous pair with gold and copper and brown eyes are highlighted by navy hues and grey. When you choose your smokey eye makeup colours, you should know that you need to avoid the ones that are too shiny, because they distract the attention from your face.

Smokey eye makeup technique in 10 easy steps:

Step 1 – Apply a light shade of concealer (you can use mineral makeup foundation, for example) under the eye and on the top eyelid.

Step 2 – Use the eye liner (pencil) to draw the line on both eye rims and on the lash line too. If you have small eyes, avoid the inside part of the eye rim, just start from the middle of the under eye to the outside corner, because this way, your eyes will seem a little bigger without exaggeration. If you prefer to use a liquid eye liner, then you should draw small dots on the lash line and unify them, so you can make a straight line.

Step 3 – Apply a small eye shadow to soften the edges of the eye liner.

Step 4 – Add a dark shadow all over the pencil line with a sponge-tip, a smudge brush or with your finger tip.

Step 5 – Use a large eye shadow brush to apply a lighter shadow in a neutral tone on the margins, for a higher contrast. Make sure to soften the eyelid area and create a gradual effect to obtain a blended look.

Step 6 – Clean up the unwanted parts if is necessary.

Step 7 – Curl your eyelashes for a more feminine look.

Step 8 – Apply mascara for better results. On special events, you should use waterproof mascara. If you wish to have a more dramatic look, we suggest you to use more dark shadow and 2 or 3 coats of black mascara.

Step 9 – Opt for a nude lipstick to highlight your smokey eye makeup.

Step 10 – Apply blush on your cheeks, but use natural hues.

Smokey eye makeup – video tutorial