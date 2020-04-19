Home BEAUTY 7 Women’s Tricks for Beautiful and Smooth Skin
7 Women’s Tricks for Beautiful and Smooth Skin

by Jennifer
A widespread fantasy: if you shed further kilos, cellulite will disappear. That’s not true. The fight in the direction of cellulite begins with an appropriate weight-reduction plan. Points your weight reduction program must embrace:

  • protein (meat, legumes, nuts);
  • lecithin (eggs, tomatoes, spinach, soybeans);
  • fatty acids (fish, olives, avocados, nuts);
  • fat-burning fruit and veggies (grapefruit).

6. Water


The right drink for a match physique is widespread clear water. Nutritionists advocate ingesting 1.5-2 L (50-66.6 fl oz), not counting tea, espresso, and different drinks.

5. Doing sports

If you eat further vitality then you can burn, you’ll get extra fat that impacts the seems to be of cellulite. Physical exercises will support you to burn further vitality and get a fit body. In this case, sit-ups, rope jumps, working, and aerobics are easier than barbells and dumbbells.

4. Therapeutic massage


  • Every self-massage with special brushes and cups and expert service are environment-friendly.
  • In therapeutic massage salons and clinics, therapeutic massage is accomplished with special gear that destroys gathered layers of subcutaneous fat and improves metabolism.
  • Therapeutic therapeutic massage with necessary oils is far more environment friendly, as they penetrate the dermis, burning fat, and eliminating stagnation of lymph.

3. Scrubs

Anti-cellulite lotions don’t carry fascinating outcomes; nonetheless scrubs take away the keratinized layer of the pores and pores and skin, improve blood circulation, and speeding up the metabolic processes.

  • A ground espresso scrub makes pores and pores and skin match and straightforward, and cellulite — a lot much less noticeable.
  • A sea salt scrub will draw the excess moisture out of the cellulite zone.

2. Contrast shower

  • A contrast shower improves blood circulation and stimulates metabolism.
  • The stress of water streams will take away stagnations. Lymph will intensively cleanse the pores and pores and skin and subcutaneous layers.
  • Direct the water jet to the problem house from a distance of 10 cm (3.9″), and therapeutic massage the problem areas: buttocks area — with circular movements, legs — top-down actions for the doorway half and bottom-up for the back part.

1. Sauna

  • The extreme temperatures of a sauna enhance blood and lymph flows, attributable to which pores and pores and skin turns into straightforward and match, restoring its elasticity.
  • A sauna opens sweat glands, by the use of which toxins depart the pores and pores and skin, cleaning it of fatty stagnation.
  • Merely one goes to a sauna a week will smooth up the subcutaneous fat layer.
  • Anti-cellulite wraps with special oils or therapeutic mud will even help…

P. S. These cellulite-fighting methods will carry seen outcomes solely once they’re all used collectively. The one chosen method is not going to be environment-friendly adequate.

