Top 20 Best Makeup Brands in the World

We have made up a list with the top 20 makeup brands because there is a large variety of makeup brands and sometimes you can’t even know which one of them is the better one. Even though you can always go to a makeup store and ask the shop assistant for his/her advice, the shop assistant is not all the time kind and ready to help you with all the info you need or maybe she/he does not even know the answer to some of your questions.

You have definitely heard about many of the following brands, but you never had the curiosity or maybe the patience to look upon the internet for info about them. This is why we have come to your help with this list of the top 20 makeup brands and the things you should know about them.

Which Are the Best Makeup Brands?

Urban Decay

Urban Decay is one of best makeup brands. This is an American makeup brand which sells a big variety of product such as lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, nail products or face and body care products. This brand has won a lot of fans over the years with its best known Nude palettes and nowadays it has become one of the biggest brands which sell must-have products.

MAC Cosmetics

This brand was created in 1984 in Toronto, Canada, and is one of best makeup brands. MAC is an abbreviation from Make-up Art Cosmetics. Originally MAC products were intended only for the professional, however, they were sold directly to customers all over the world.

From 2017 you can found MAC products in Ulta Beauty stores too.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is one of best makeup brands. This is an extremely known brand that sells products such as makeup, fragrances, skincare or hair care products. It has become known for creating very effective products.

Maybelline New York

As you already know, Maybelline New York is an American brand. But not most of you know that this brand is a subsidiary of the French brand L’Oréal.

It creates one of the most trendsetting shades and is one of the top makeup brands in America.

L’Oréal

It is one of best makeup brands, a French company that sells a very big variety of products from makeup and fragrances to skincare products. This is a world leader when it comes to makeup and is widely known because it offers very good and effective products at affordable prices.

Revlon

This company was founded in 1932 and it has its base in New York City.

It has become one of the most known makeup brands because it sells extremely innovative and effective products at affordable prices.

NARS Cosmetics

It is one of best makeup brands, a French company that was founded in 1994. The founder was of this brand was both a makeup artist and a photographer.

It is known to have been created with the intention of empowering women all over the world.

Dior

As all of you already known Dior is such a big brand all over the world and not only for its makeup line. It started as a clothing company, but later it has introduces many other products such as fragrances or makeup.

Its makeup is known to be extremely luxurious and to have very good effectiveness.

Chanel

As its rival that we mentioned above, Chanel is also originally a clothing brand. Very known worldwide it has started to create also makeup products that are as good and luxurious as the clothes created by this brand. However, the makeup products are said to be the most accessible even though their price is not that affordable at all.

Sephora

Sephora is one of best makeup brands, a French company of chain cosmetic stores. Even though it sells a big variety of makeup brands in its sores, is has also its own product that has high quality and comes also for a good price.

Givenchy

This is one of best makeup brands. Givenchy is known worldwide for its stylish clothing lines. It has first started creating makeup in 1989. The products sold by it are always living up to the company’s reputation. Their products, being them clothes or makeup, are extremely innovative and of high-quality.

Yves Saint Laurent

This is one of best makeup brands, a company that also originally started as a clothing brand was founded in 1962. Even though, unfortunately, the founder of the company who also gives its name passed away in 2008, the company still continues to be prosperous.

Its makeup line contains only high-quality products that despite their not too affordable price will make you want some more.

Too Faced

This is one of best makeup brands, a company founded in the ’90 that wanted to bring some femininity back in the makeup world. It was sold back in 2016 to Estée Lauder companies.

It sells high-quality, colorful and joyful products that are a must-have nowadays and that every single makeup artist or makeup lover would want.

NYX Cosmetics

It is one of best makeup brands, a company that was founded in 1999 and which gets its name from the Greek goddess of the night. It is part of the L’Oréal companies.

Its products are of extremely high-quality and the prices are affordable. The company is making fitted products for every season. This is also a must-have for every makeup lover.

SHISEIDO

It is a Japanese company that sells a variety of products such as fragrances, makeup or skincare products. It is one of best makeup brands. It was founded in 1872. By its high-quality products, it has managed to become one of the top makeup brands.

Tarte Cosmetics

It is one of best makeup brands. It was founded in 1999 and has its base in New York City. Its products are sold all over the world, but especially in the US. Some of the stores that sell their products are Sephora, Ulta, and Beauty Brands. Nowadays its products became one of the most used products by makeup artists and makeup lovers.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

This company is one of best makeup brands. It was founded by the Romanian women Anastasia Soare in 1998. This brand originally started as a brow company, but nowadays it has a large variety of makeup products.

The name of this company is known worldwide and every makeup artist is definitely using its products.

Kat Von D Makeup Line

This is one of best makeup brands. It is a quite new makeup line that has managed to become known worldwide very quickly. Maybe because it was founded by the prestigious tattoo artist Kat von D, but for sure also because it offers a series of high-quality, innovative products that are a must-have.

Kylie Cosmetics

This is also a new company that has become extremely popular real quick. This company is one of best makeup brands. It was founded in 2016 by Kylie Jenner a member of the extremely known Kardashian-Jenner family. Despite some criticism that Kylie had to manage, the company became one of the most known worldwide.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

This company came to the market in 1991 with ten natural lipstick shades. It was known originally under the name of Bobbi Brown Essentials, a company which was bought in 1995 by Estée Lauder Companies…

Its products are very well known by all the makeup lovers and makeup artists and are known for their high-quality.