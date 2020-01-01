Kylie Jenner Birthday and Biography

Born in 1997 in California, Kylie Jenner has her origins in the famous Kardashian/Jenner family and became through the years a reality star and a social media icon in the pop culture.

Although Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight surrounded by her famous brothers and sisters in the reality series Keep Up with the Kardashians, Kylie was not always famous.

The Beginnings

The youngest child in the extended family of her parents, Kylie Kris was born on August 10, 1999 in Los Angeles to famous parents Kris Jenner and a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner, both television personalities as well, but going through a transition period, her father, Bruce, became Caitlyn Jenner later on.

Before being famous, Kylie had been a normal child attending Sierra Canyon School were she had been performing as a cheerleader, but in 2012 she has decided to give up the regular school and started the home schooling.

Kylie Jenner Career

Kylie’s first on-screen appearance was even earlier in 2007 on her family’s TV reality series “Keep Up with the Kardashians”.

Kylie’s first modeling job was in 2010 for a Sears clothing campaign titled “Crush Dream”, this was just the beginning from a long list of successful life events. Together with her elder sister Kendall she hosted Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, and later in 2014 the sisters launched a shoe and a handbag line for Steve Madden’s Girl Line.

In 2011 she earned a huge amount of money from the Nicole, by OPI brand by signing two nail lacquers named Rainbow in the S-kylie and Wear Something Spar-kylie.

Another successful year for both sisters was 2013, when they launched The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun on February, and later that year in June the sister decided to follow their fashion line with Metal Haven by Kendall & Kylie jewelry collection.

Over the years Kylie was featured in a large number of music videos. For example, in 2013 in Find That Girl, by The Boy Band Project, and others like Recognize and Come and See Me, by Party Next Door, Blue Ocean, by Jaden Smith, “Stimulated” and “Dope’d Up”, by Tyga.

Kylie’s acting debut was in 2014 in a promo for the “Much Music Video Awards” show which she hosted together with her sister, Kendall. Later that year they both decided to release the science fiction novel “Rebels: City of Indra”.

Taking advantage of her family fame, Kylie entered the business industry and launched few businesses on her own, like her hair extension line Kylie Hair Kouture, with Bellami Hair, in 2015, or Kylie Cosmetics in the same year from where she earned millions from the sale of her signature Kylie Lip Kit. Also, in 2015 she became the second ambassador ever for the skin care line Nip + Fab, and in 2016 she became the face of “PUMA” for the fall collection.

Kylie created her own skincare brand which is named Kylie Skin; this brand was launched on May 22nd 2019 and it is specialized on dermis products. Kylie Skin makes face washes, moisturizers, scrubs, makeup removing wipes.

Kylie managed to enter Forbes Magazine’s billionaires, because she became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21. She made fortune from her TV career, Instagram, and also from her make-up company which is called Kylie Cosmetics. This company is valued at $800 million.

Kylie Jenner Love Life

The first time when she was caught by paparazzi of usmagazine.com was in 2011, when she was only 14 years old. Back then Kylie was dating the Australian pop singer Cozy Simpson, who was 7 months older than her.

After she had few appearances in his music videos, Kylie started dating the rapper Tyga in September 2014. Their on and off relationship lasted until 2017, when she began dating Travis Scott. They have a daughter who was born on February 1st, 2018. Their daughter is named Stormi Webster…

In the beginning of 2019, Kylie ended the relationship with her childhood best friend, Jordyn Woods, because her half-sister, Khloe Kardashian was in a love relationship at that time with Tristan Thompson, and Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn.