RAI Cinema Reveals Lineup Featuring Depp and Cruz in ‘Day Drinker’

Italy’s RAI Cinema has made waves with the announcement of its upcoming lineup, headlined by “Day Drinker,” a film featuring acclaimed actors Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz. As Depp makes his much-anticipated return to Hollywood, this partnership between RAI Cinema and Italy’s Leone Film Group marks a significant milestone. The excitement around this film is palpable, positioning RAI Cinema at the forefront of international cinema distribution.

Italy’s RAI Cinema, the renowned film arm of RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster, has confirmed that it will be the first international distributor for “Day Drinker.” This film marks Johnny Depp’s major Hollywood return following his much-publicized legal challenges.

“It’s a great action movie featuring an almost unrecognisable Johnny Depp with long grey hair and a beard,” shared RAI Cinema chief Paolo Del Brocco during a presentation unveiling the company’s 2025/26 offerings.

The acquisition of “Day Drinker” was a joint effort between Italy’s Leone Film Group and RAI Cinema, facilitating the film’s release through Lionsgate. Directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on “500 Days of Summer” and “Snow White,” “Day Drinker” reunites Depp and Cruz for the fourth time. Their previous collaborations include “Blow,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” Madelyn Cline joins the cast alongside Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle.

The story of “Day Drinker” revolves around a private-yacht bartender, played by Cline, who encounters a mysterious guest portrayed by Depp. Their interaction leads them into the world of a criminal figure played by Cruz, entangling them in an unexpected narrative.

In addition to “Day Drinker,” RAI Cinema’s upcoming slate features high-profile international titles. This includes Olivier Assayas’ “The Wizard of the Kremlin,” with Jude Law as a young Vladimir Putin, and Paul Feig’s “The Housemaid,” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. The company is also set to release “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” the third installment in the popular magician heist series.

On the domestic front, RAI Cinema is highlighting several notable Italian productions. These include Giuseppe Tornatore’s documentary “Brunello, the Gracious Visionary” about Brunello Cucinelli, Nanni Moretti’s “It Will Happen Tonight” featuring Louis Garrel and Jasmine Trinca, and Gianfranco Rosi’s documentary “Below The Clouds.” Rosi, who has previously won major awards such as the Berlin Golden Bear and Venice Golden Lion, returns with this exploration of Naples.

With such an exciting lineup, RAI Cinema is set to captivate audiences both in Italy and internationally, demonstrating its continued influence and commitment to showcasing diverse, compelling stories. The anticipation for “Day Drinker” and other upcoming projects is a testament to the company’s strategic vision and dedication to quality filmmaking.