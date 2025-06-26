Amanda Seyfried’s Six Auditions for ‘Wicked’ End in Disappointment

Amanda Seyfried recently unveiled the depth of her commitment to the coveted role of Glinda in the upcoming “Wicked” movie. In the spotlight once more, Seyfried shared her passionate journey on Backstage’s “In the Envelope” podcast, emphasizing her dedication and the six auditions she undertook for the role. This revelation not only highlights Seyfried’s unyielding work ethic but also offers insight into the competitive world of Hollywood musicals, where stars like Ariana Grande eventually land iconic parts.

The Audition Journey

Seyfried detailed the exhaustive effort she put into her pursuit of Glinda, balancing a busy schedule while dedicating herself to mastering the “Wicked” music. “I worked my ass off for years,” she admitted. Her competitive nature, particularly with herself, drove her to continuously refine her skills. According to Seyfried, the audition process is a beautiful challenge, where authenticity and skill must shine through. “Be yourself,” she advised, reflecting on the importance of genuine expression during high-pressure auditions.

A New Star Shines

Despite her efforts, the role of Glinda eventually went to Ariana Grande, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance. Seyfried expressed her admiration for Grande’s portrayal, describing the film as an “extravaganza.” The first part of the Broadway adaptation captivated audiences, with the sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” set to release this November. Seyfried praised the production, noting her children’s fondness for the soundtrack, reaffirming that “everything is as it’s meant to be.”

Lessons from the Past

Seyfried’s desire to improve her singing was partly fueled by dissatisfaction with her performance in “Les Misérables.” Her “Wicked” auditions symbolized not only a chance for growth but also recognition of her development as a singer. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for ‘Wicked,’” she reflected, acknowledging the personal milestones she achieved. The experience underscored her readiness for future musical opportunities.

Reflections on Missed Roles

Amanda Seyfried is candid about both her triumphs and missed opportunities in Hollywood. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, she discussed declining the role of Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” fearing it might become Marvel’s first flop. “I thought… me and Chris Pratt would never work again,” she confessed, admitting she was “way too scared” to take the risk. Yet, the film soared, proving her cautious instincts wrong as Zoe Saldaña took on the role.

While she didn’t secure the role of Glinda, Amanda Seyfried’s journey through the “Wicked” auditions reflects the relentless dedication typical of her career. Her story resonates with aspiring actors, highlighting the resilience required in an industry where passion and persistence can pave unexpected paths.