Jane Seymour Celebrates Defying Norms with Filming Italy Award

Celebrated actress and producer Jane Seymour was recently honored at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, where she received a career achievement award. The event highlighted her enduring presence and impact in the entertainment industry. Seymour’s acceptance speech underscored her commitment to defying norms and overcoming challenges, inspiring others with the message: “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it!”

Pushing Boundaries from the Start

As she took the stage, Jane Seymour reflected, “I just realized I’ve been doing this for 61 years.” Her journey began with early struggles, including flat feet and a speech impediment. Despite such hurdles, she grew into iconic roles in classics like “Live and Let Die” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” Faced with skepticism, Seymour consistently pushed beyond expectations, sending a clear message of perseverance.

Versatility in Her Craft

During a masterclass at the festival, Seymour discussed the eclectic nature of her career. “I started out, of course, playing ingenues and romantic heroines,” she shared. Transitioning from victims to villains, such as her role in “East of Eden,” she showcased her range. Her career path evolved further into roles as mothers, grandmothers, and now predominantly in comedy. “Basically, I’ve always broken the glass ceiling,” she noted, recounting her ability to cross between theater, television, and film effortlessly.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Seymour illustrated her defiance of industry norms with a remarkable personal anecdote. In one week, she opened on Broadway with “Amadeus,” released “East of Eden” on TV, and premiered the film “Summer in Time.” This simultaneous success demonstrated her ability to transcend traditional barriers, cementing her status as a versatile powerhouse.

Current Achievements and Future Aspirations

Currently, Jane Seymour is thriving with the success of the Irish mystery series “Harry Wild,” which was recently renewed for its fifth season. She proudly remarked, “Nobody gets a series of their own at 70. Nobody.” Playing a retired English literature professor turned sleuth, Seymour also contributes as a producer. She emphasized that the series is both comedic and intelligent, blending her love for diverse roles and storytelling.

Jane Seymour’s career serves as a testament to her ability to go against the grain, inspiring others to pursue their ambitions regardless of the obstacles. Her enduring presence in entertainment continues to break new ground, illustrating that determination and versatility can indeed lead to lifelong success.