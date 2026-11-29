In a recent revelation, director David Fincher disclosed that Leonardo DiCaprio has opted not to reprise his role as Rick Dalton in the much-anticipated sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” The reason? The extensive prosthetics required to portray Dalton as “chubby,” a transformation that DiCaprio chose to sidestep.

Declining the Role Due to Physical Transformations

In an interview with GQ, Fincher explained that DiCaprio’s character was initially scripted to appear in roughly 30 pages over three scenes. However, after DiCaprio expressed hesitance about the padding requirements, the role was ultimately cut from the film.

The Narrative Shift

Fincher elaborated that this decision resulted in a stronger narrative flow for the film. “You’ll read the novelization, and you’ll see that Rick Dalton starts off as the chubby returning warrior,” he remarked. “They eat a ton of Mexican food at Lucy’s El Adobe,” indicating the character’s initial portrayal was significant in establishing a thematic tone. However, Dalton only remains involved in two additional scenes before taking on a ghostly role akin to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fincher recounted the conversation with DiCaprio, stating, “Leo, we need you for 12 days to wear padding.” When DiCaprio decided, “I think I’m gonna sit this one out,” Fincher approached co-writer Quentin Tarantino, who anticipated the decision and agreed. Consequently, those pages were removed from the story without challenge.

About the Upcoming Sequel

The sequel, set in 1977, continues the story of Cliff Booth, played once again by Brad Pitt. The plot centers on Cliff as a Hollywood studio fixer who finds himself entangled in unexpected challenges while working for a popular movie star. The supporting cast includes notable names such as Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller, among others.