Sydney Sweeney Undaunted by Injuries in Intense Fight Scenes

In the highly anticipated Christy Martin biopic, Sydney Sweeney’s dedication to authenticity was showcased in her intense fight scenes, where her willingness to sustain injuries for the role caught the attention of co-star Katy O’Brian. Sweeney, who portrays the legendary boxer, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to capturing Martin’s fierce spirit, even at the risk of personal injury.

Sydney Sweeney Embraces the Role of Boxing Legend Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney takes on the formidable role of Christy Martin, one of the most prominent female boxers of the 1990s. To authentically depict Martin’s strength and prowess, Sweeney packed on 30 pounds, transforming her physique and fortifying her performance. Sweeney shared with W magazine, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes… I was like, ‘Oh my god.’” Her physical transformation was not only about size but also about strength, saying, “I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Her dedication to embodying Martin extended beyond physical changes. Sweeney was reportedly unfazed by the potential for injury, remarking to O’Brian, “If you break my nose, that’s fine.” This fearless approach underlined her commitment to capturing the essence of Martin’s career.

Katy O’Brian’s Experience in the Ring

Katy O’Brian, who plays a fellow boxer, recounted her intense experience working with Sweeney during the A24 premiere of “Eddington” in West Hollywood. O’Brian mentioned she “got punched quite a few times,” but added, “it felt good. It was great. It better read well on camera.” Despite the physical toll, O’Brian appreciated Sweeney’s readiness to immerse herself in the role.

While O’Brian was cautious not to harm Sweeney, she noted Sweeney’s eagerness: “Even with the extra 30 pounds I would still have 20 to 30 pounds on her so it never feels good… But she didn’t seem to care very much.” Despite the challenges, both actresses aimed to ensure their portrayal was authentic and compelling.

The Legacy of Christy Martin

The biopic delves into the riveting story of Christy Martin, who boxed professionally from 1989 to 2012 and became a world champion in 2009. Her personal and professional life was marked by triumph and tragedy, surviving a murder attempt by her husband in 2010. This harrowing experience was explored in the Netflix documentary, “Untold: Deal With the Devil.” Martin’s inspiring journey adds a powerful narrative to the film.

Having Christy Martin on set was both inspiring and intimidating for the cast. O’Brian noted, “That alone is intimidating, to have a real person there and then a real person who can kick your butt… but she was super awesome, really hyped for it and was just a cool positive influence.”

Bringing the Biopic to Life

The untitled biopic is directed by David Michod, who co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes. With such a passionate cast and the strong presence of Christy Martin herself, the film promises to be a stirring portrayal of resilience and strength.

Katy O’Brian can also be seen currently in theaters in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.