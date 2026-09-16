Weta FX Discusses AI Innovations Amid Netflix's Busan Spotlight

Netflix is once again collaborating with the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to present Creative Asia, now in its third year. Scheduled for October 10 at Dongseo University’s Centum Campus, this initiative aims to support emerging Asian filmmakers in developing their screen concepts.

Focus on Workshops and Panels

This year’s program, influenced by BIFF, the Asian Film Commissions Network (AFCNet), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA), will introduce workshops, offering aspiring writers unique access to Netflix content executives. This addition marks a significant evolution for Creative Asia, enhancing its reputation as a launchpad for new talent.

Exploring AI in Filmmaking

One of the key panels, “AI in Filmmaking: New Tools, New Possibilities,” will be co-hosted by Netflix and the MPA. Moderated by film critic Youn Sung-eun, the discussion features insightful contributions from Hollywood figures such as Sung Q Lee, Netflix’s senior director of APAC production, and Kimball Thurston, chief technology officer at Weta FX, the visual effects studio co-founded by Peter Jackson. Director Kang Yun-sung, known for films like “Run to the West” and “The Outlaws,” will also share his perspective during the session.

Masterclasses and Industry Insights

Cinematographer Kim Ji-yong is set to lead a masterclass focusing on the visual storytelling of “Possible Love,” a film that recently won accolades at the Venice Film Festival. He will walk attendees through the creative choices he made alongside director Lee Chang-dong, emphasizing his transition from artificial to natural lighting in different scenes. This film will also feature prominently at BIFF.

Additionally, the masterclass slate kicks off with “Location and Storytelling,” moderated by Busan Asian Film School professor James Bang. This session will include insights from Lauren Cooper of the Location Managers Guild International, along with producer Reiko Kunieda from “Perfect Days” and Sung Q Lee. Following that, director Han Jun-hee will discuss how to shape unexpected material into compelling narratives.

Emerging Talent Highlights

The industry panels will also showcase emerging voices in filmmaking. The session, “New Voices in Filmmaking: What’s Ahead,” moderated by BIFF programmer Jeong Jihye, features filmmakers such as Namkoong Sun and the co-directors of the acclaimed short film “My Aunt,” Wi Eun-kyoung and Son Gwang-min, the latter of whom won the Grand Prize at Korea’s 2026 Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival. An invite-only Creative Economy Exchange will also be part of the event’s offerings.

Workshops to Enhance Creative Knowledge

In a bid to deepen connections with regional creative communities, two new workshops led by Netflix content executives will be introduced. Christopher Mack, Netflix’s director of content acquisition, will guide attendees through “The Art and Archetypes of Cinematic Storytelling,” while Keo Lee, the director of creative strategy, will conduct a session titled “Understanding the Buyer’s Perspective,” addressing how projects are greenlit and financed.