ByteDance and Motion Picture Association Join Forces for AI IP Security

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and ByteDance announced on Monday that they have reached a significant agreement aimed at enhancing the protection of intellectual property (IP) within the film and TV industries. This framework specifically targets ByteDance’s generative AI products, including the AI video and image generators Seedance and Seedream.

Background on the Agreement

This memorandum of understanding (MOU) comes on the heels of a cease-and-desist letter sent by the MPA to ByteDance earlier this year. The letter was prompted by the release of Seedance 2.0, which allowed creators to generate content featuring digital likenesses of well-known actors, such as Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The MPA accused ByteDance of “disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs” on a massive scale.

Collaborative Efforts to Protect Creative Work

Following this controversy, discussions commenced between the two organizations to devise legal protections in ByteDance’s AI models. These efforts culminated in the recent upgrades of Seedance and Seedream, which were released as Seedance 2.5 and Seedream 5.0 Pro last month, integrating the agreed-upon standards for IP protection. The AI generators are now accessible across various ByteDance platforms, including TikTok, CapCut, and Dreamina.

Statements from Leaders in the Industry

Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, stated, “Today’s agreement illustrates our belief that copyright is a cornerstone of the film and television industry – and reinforces our commitment to protect creative content. For the past several months, we have had constructive engagement with ByteDance to implement meaningful guardrails on Seedance and Seedream, and this MOU reflects our shared determination to continue our work together to further fortify those guardrails.”

Navigating the Challenges of Generative AI

This development highlights the entertainment industry’s efforts to navigate the complexities of generative AI. While many in Hollywood are intrigued by the technology, there are significant concerns about unauthorized uses of likenesses that may undermine creators’ rights. The MPA had also criticized OpenAI’s former video model, Sora, before that company established its own safeguards.

ByteDance’s Commitment to Intellectual Property