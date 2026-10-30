SZA Takes the Coachella Stage with Unforgettable Energy

Excitement is building for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with confirmation that R&B powerhouse SZA will join Tame Impala and Dua Lipa as headliners. The annual festival, organized by Goldenvoice, is set to take place from April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Early bird tickets have been sold out since May, signaling strong demand for this iconic event.

Headlining Acts Shine Bright

SZA, represented by THE•TEAM, has been off the touring circuit since completing her successful Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar last year. Although she has made a few surprise appearances alongside artists like Summer Walker and Don Toliver, fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the stage in the spotlight at Coachella. This festival will mark a significant milestone in her career.

Tame Impala, led by Kevin Parker, has soared in mainstream popularity over the past year, buoyed by the success of a sold-out AEG Presents arena tour. The band’s hit singles, including “Dracula,” featuring JENNIE, and “Loser,” which gained traction from the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, have solidified their presence in the music scene. Tame Impala previously headlined Coachella in 2019 and has made guest appearances in earlier years (2011, 2013, and 2015), showcasing their enduring appeal.

Dua Lipa is set to make her mark as well, with this being her first full solo performance at Coachella after collaborating with Martin Garrix in 2017. Her addition to the lineup adds another layer of excitement to the festival, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Lineup Pursuits and Surprises

Goldenvoice reportedly sought out high-profile artists like BTS, Miley Cyrus, and Radiohead for headlining spots this year, but all three declined the opportunity. This has cleared the way for SZA, Tame Impala, and Dua Lipa to take center stage and create a unique festival atmosphere.