Samsung Seeks Dismissal of Dua Lipa's $15 Million Lawsuit

In a recent legal development, Samsung Electronics has moved to have a California court dismiss a $15 million lawsuit filed by pop sensation Dua Lipa over the alleged unauthorized use of her image on product packaging. The tech giant’s legal team argues that Lipa lacks sufficient grounds for the lawsuit, asserting that her likeness on the television box does not imply her endorsement of the products.

Samsung’s Defense Against the Lawsuit

According to a filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Samsung’s lawyers maintain, “nothing suggesting plaintiff endorses the televisions” is present in the packaging. They further clarify that the images in question simply showcase the Samsung television’s on-screen interface, including applications and available content, rather than promoting Lipa’s personal brand.

The controversy centers around the use of Lipa’s image on the packaging of televisions featuring Samsung TV Plus, specifically in connection to the Xite Hits channel. Other logos present on the retail boxes include recognizable names like MLB, Fox Sports, and The First 48, as Samsung attempts to underscore the broader context of the image’s usage.

Samsung’s Claim of Permission

SAMSUNG has claimed that it obtained “explicit assurance” from a “content partner” enabling them to use Lipa’s image. In their response to the initial suit, the company stated, “Ms. Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that is available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus.” They assert that this usage was sanctioned and deny any allegations of intentional misuse of her image.

The Lawsuit Details

Dua Lipa’s legal action, initiated in May after numerous cease-and-desist orders allegedly went unheeded, accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violations of her right of publicity. Her attorneys argue that Samsung has been engaged in the “massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation” of her image, emphasizing that the company used a copyrighted image of Lipa without appropriate authority or licensing on the fronts of their television boxes.

As the legal battle unfolds, Samsung actively seeks to have the court dismiss Lipa’s claims entirely, presenting a serious challenge to her allegations of exploitation.