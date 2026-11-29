A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles on Saturday morning, prompting a flurry of reactions from celebrities on social media. The quake, which was centered southwest of Manhattan Beach, California, was accompanied by numerous aftershocks, including a significant 4.8-magnitude tremor, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. Fortunately, the seismic activity caused mostly minor damage in the region, with officials noting no major infrastructure damage or injuries.

Celebrities Share Their Experiences

Model and host of Project Runway, Heidi Klum, was at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim with her children when the quake hit. In an Instagram video, she humorously remarked, “I mean Disneyland definitely hits different with a 5.0-magnitude earthquake twice in a row… you feel that thing.”

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo took to X to share her experience as her plane landed just as the earthquake struck. “My plane landed just as it hit—I got the notification on my phone literally as wheels touched the ground,” she recounted. “I’m looking at a massive fire from where I’m driving on the tarmac. Everyone please be careful!” Throughout the morning, as aftershocks continued, Lizzo expressed her concerns saying, “I NEED A SEISMOLOGIST TO TELL ME WHY THESE EARTHQUAKES KEEP HAPPENING TODAY AND WHAT TO EXPECT?”

Singer La Toya Jackson also reacted on X, stating, “That was a frightening and horrible #earthquake. I hope everyone is okay!”

Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself still in bed during the earthquake, noting, “That earthquake felt insane.”

Live Reactions and Coverage

Jacob Soboroff, anchor for MS NOW, was live on air during the earthquake while conducting an interview for his weekend program, Connect With Jacob Soboroff. After subtly acknowledging the shaky camera, he informed viewers, “We’re going to take a quick commercial break. Here in Los Angeles, as happens sometimes in L.A., we’re having a little bit of an earthquake.”