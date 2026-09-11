Jhené Aiko and Kendrick Lamar Unite for Deeply Reflective Hit

Today marks the launch of Jhené Aiko’s highly anticipated new album, Westside Whimsy. This project showcases her artistic evolution and includes a standout collaboration with rap icon Kendrick Lamar.
A Deep Dive into ‘So Good’
One of the album’s highlights is the mid-tempo track titled “So Good,” cleverly penned by Lamar himself. The song features a seamless exchange of verses between Aiko and Lamar, with the former delivering memorable lines like, “I can’t let a messy bitch get in my way/ I’m way too grown plus I’m top rank.” The chemistry between the two artists continues with playful lyrics like “West side, everything Pipe, pipe, pipe it up/ Ghetto intellectual, swerving through the jet fuel, breaking down the decimals.”
Cohesive Collaborations
Westside Whimsy is not just a solo endeavor for Aiko; it features collaborations with other prominent artists including Larry June, Ab-Soul, Tyga, and OHMA. With 20 tracks, this album serves as the follow-up to her 2020 project, Chilombo. Earlier this year, Aiko shared her vision for the album with Rolling Stone, stating, “It’s not a project. It’s a lifestyle. Everything I do is that — you’ll see.”
Kendrick Lamar’s Recent Milestones
Kendrick Lamar, fresh off the success of his last album, GNX, which was released in 2024, has had a remarkable year himself. He headlined the Super Bowl XXVII halftime show and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for his performance. Additionally, he was featured on the acclaimed track “Chains & Whips” from Clipse’s album Let God Sort Em Out, which garnered a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. In February, Lamar collaborated with Baby Keem on “Good Flirts,” further solidifying his presence in the music industry.