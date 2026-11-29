The Shangri-La Paris recently played host to a glamorous event, as 19 young women made their much-anticipated society debuts. Among the attendees were identical twins Ashleigh Tatiana and Bracie Potter Aston, who dazzled in outfits by Gaultier. Olimpia Báez-Herrera turned heads in a striking hot-pink gown designed by her grandmother, the renowned Carolina Herrera, while Archduchess Zita of Austria, a descendant of Marie Antoinette, showcased her elegance in haute couture by Franck Sorbier. The evening held a special charm for Vaughn, who celebrated this milestone alongside her closest friends, Olimpia Báez-Herrera and Angera Brachetti Peretti. “We’re your classic besties who spend every normal day together but with no great photos, so we keep dreaming of having amazing images of us to frame, especially for our grandchildren to see one day,” she shared.

A Dream Dress for a Special Night

Vaughn’s choice for the occasion was a stunning gown from Kamali, reflecting her deep appreciation for the fashion world. After an enriching internship at Chloé in Paris two years ago, where she explored various departments from studio to merchandising, Vaughn developed a unique bond with the brand. “I left overflowing with inspiration and the kind of love for a brand that you can only get when you see the inner workings of everything that goes into making it flawless,” she recalled. “My favorite parts were when I had to organize things and would rummage through vintage Chloé—that was epic.”

A ‘Cinderella Fantasy’ Come to Life

Upon seeing her dress for Le Bal for the first time, Vaughn experienced a moment of pure enchantment. “I gasped. A Cinderella fantasy dress. Chemena is so talented,” she exclaimed. “To me, my mother embodies the quintessential Chloé woman; however, this dress really felt like a reflection of me.” The blend of personal resonance and design excellence made the evening at Le Bal a truly unforgettable experience for Vaughn and her friends.