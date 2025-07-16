Minnie Driver and Jeffrey Donovan Star in ‘The Faithful’

Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, and Natacha Karam are set to take central roles in “The Faithful,” an exciting new six-episode Biblical limited series from Fox. This anticipated project, spearheaded by Carol Mendelsohn and Rene Echevarria, delves into the profound narratives found in the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis, highlighting the stories of iconic female figures. With this captivating lineup of talent, “The Faithful” promises a fresh perspective on age-old tales.

Key Cast and Characters

In “The Faithful,” Minnie Driver takes on the role of Sarah. Jeffrey Donovan portrays Abraham, while Natacha Karam appears as Hagar in the first installment. This segment, which will be directed by Danny Cannon and also features him as an executive producer, is set to premiere on Sunday, March 22. The story will unfold over three two-hour episodes leading up to a finale on Easter Sunday, April 5.

The Storyline of ‘The Faithful’

The first installment centers on the complex relationship between Sarah and Hagar. Sarah (Driver) grapples with her longing for the child promised to her by God, while her husband, Abraham (Donovan), remains involved in this intricate web of emotion and expectation. Facing isolation, famine, and the wrath of Pharaoh, Sarah eventually decides to take matters into her own hands, leading her to include Hagar (Karam) in her plan to bear a child. The ensuing birth of Ishmael introduces themes of jealousy and rivalry, ultimately complicating relationships and igniting age-old grievances.

Production Details

With “The Faithful” being wholly owned by Fox Entertainment, the project benefits from the expertise of Fox Entertainment Studios. Echevarria, who wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner, collaborates with executive producer Julie Weitz and Mendelsohn. Production for the series begins this summer in picturesque locales such as Rome and Matera, Italy, promising stunning visuals to accompany its gripping narrative.

Cast Backgrounds

Minnie Driver will manage her filming schedule alongside her recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix‘s “Emily In Paris.” Recently, she impressed audiences as Elizabeth I in season 2 of “The Serpent Queen.” Represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Untitled Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes et al., Driver continues to showcase her diverse talents.

Jeffrey Donovan, recognized for his memorable portrayal of Michael Westen in “Burn Notice” and his involvement in “Fargo,” has a robust acting portfolio. He was last seen as a series regular on “Law & Order” and will soon star in “Wardriver” alongside Dane Dehaan. His representation includes Gersh and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Natacha Karam has left her mark on television as a series regular in Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Her previous roles also include appearances in “Old Guard,” NBC’s “The Brave,” and Showtime’s “Homeland.” Karam is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant, Gersh, and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Director Danny Cannon, known for his work on the Epix series “Pennyworth,” brings his expertise to “The Faithful” after directing the pilot for CW’s “Gotham Knights.” Cannon is represented by CAA, Sugar23, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

As anticipation builds for “The Faithful,” fans can look forward to a remarkable exploration of biblical narratives as seen through the eyes of influential women, guided by a talented cast that includes Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, and Natacha Karam.