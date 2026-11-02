SZA x Vans Collaboration: Grab Your Must-Have Styles Now

In an exciting collaboration, SZA has teamed up with Vans to deliver a unique twist on two classic footwear styles, perfectly blending comfort and style. The offerings from the VANSZA collection capture SZA’s signature cool-girl aesthetic while providing functionality for the modern lifestyle.

Knu Skool Mule: A Modern Slip-On

The first standout piece is the Knu Skool Mule, a reimagined version of Vans’ ’90s-inspired Knu Skool. This slip-on style features an easy-to-wear design with a sculpted heel that secures the foot in place, ensuring you won’t walk out of them unexpectedly. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and practicality for any casual outfit.

Authentic Kickdown: Art Meets Functionality

Next, the Authentic Kickdown takes a different approach by showcasing a distressed canvas adorned with vibrant fish-print artwork created by artist Sage Adams. This style also boasts a collapsible heel feature, transforming it into a convenient mule for those constantly on-the-go.

Shop the Limited-Edition Collection