Reed Hastings Ventures Into Filmmaking Beyond Netflix

Reed Hastings, the renowned co-founder of Netflix, is taking a new path by executive producing his first film, “52nd State.” This move marks a significant departure since the project is not tied to Netflix. Instead, it is an independent endeavor directed by Todd Yellin, a former Netflix executive. Hastings’ involvement signifies a personal venture into the realm of bold storytelling, highlighting his long-standing collaboration with Yellin. Despite stepping down as Netflix CEO, Hastings remains influential in the media landscape, now as chairman and an independent film champion.

The Personal Connection Behind “52nd State”

Reed Hastings’ decision to executive produce “52nd State” is rooted in a personal connection. Todd Yellin, co-writer and director, previously contributed significantly to Netflix’s product experience. Hastings has expressed deep admiration for Yellin’s creative drive and his bold storytelling approach. “At Netflix, Todd poured his creative energy into shaping the product experience… Now, he’s channeling that same passion into ’52nd State,’” Hastings noted. This collaboration thrives on their shared history and a mutual aim to explore complex narratives.

Production and Setting Details

The crime thriller “52nd State” is brought to life in Bogota, Colombia, thanks to the expertise of Jaguar Bite, a local production company. The story is set against Costa Rica’s vibrant backdrop and centers on an IT worker embroiled in a criminal scheme. This gripping narrative highlights a collision between American and Latin American worlds, an element that resonates with Hastings’ global storytelling passion. “What I love about ’52nd State’ is that… it digs into the complicated space where the American and Latin American worlds collide,” Hastings remarked.

Cast and Production Team

The film boasts a diverse cast led by Moisés Arias and Teresa Ruiz, supported by Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Augusto Aguilera. The project is produced by Fernando Ferro and Jay Van Hoy, who emphasize the importance of diverse narratives and talent. Ferro stated, “Reed’s belief in this story — and in the artists bringing it to life — is a powerful affirmation.” This dedication to authentic storytelling affirms the significance of cultural representation in film.

Building a Standalone Vision

With the support of Reed Hastings, “52nd State” is poised to set a new standard in crime cinema. As an executive producer, Hastings is joined by an experienced team, including Phil Kumin and Regina Solorzano, ensuring the film’s creative vision is fully realized. The collaboration between Hastings and Yellin represents a pioneering effort to deliver high-stakes, emotionally rich narratives outside the realm of mainstream platforms like Netflix.

Reed Hastings’ venture into executive producing with “52nd State” underscores his commitment to storytelling that transcends boundaries, showcasing his enduring influence in the entertainment industry beyond his Netflix legacy.