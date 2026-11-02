Twelve Steel Guitars Unite for an Unforgettable Country Tribute

Last week, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville transformed into a haven for pedal steel guitar aficionados, who gathered to celebrate their beloved instrument during the “Sho-Bud Showcase Live.” A palpable sense of joy echoed through the venue, merging a cult-like enthusiasm with a touch of nerdy passion — an experience I, too, cherished as a pedal steel player.

Celebrating Pedal Steel Heritage

Organized by Sho-Bud, the iconic manufacturer synonymous with country music, this evening highlighted the remarkable capabilities of the 10-stringed pedal steel. While the Ryman, often dubbed the “Mother Church of Country Music,” has a rich history with the instrument, the night showcased an impressive array of steel guitars unlike any seen before.

A Brief History of Sho-Bud

To understand the significance of this event, it’s essential to appreciate Sho-Bud’s origins. Founded by pedal steel legends Shot Jackson and Buddy Emmons, the brand rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s. Their shop was once located at what is now Robert’s Western World, a celebrated honky-tonk on Broadway. After Gretsch acquired Sho-Bud in 1979, production dwindled. However, in 2024, Dawn and Will Jackson, grandchildren of Shot Jackson, revitalized the brand by re-establishing production — heralding a pedal steel renaissance.

The Event and Its Stars

The “Sho-Bud Showcase Live” emerged as a four-hour tribute to this revival. Billed as a benefit concert for the Peter Frampton Myotosis Foundation and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the star-studded lineup included legends like Slash, who lingered in the wings, and Don Felder, who took the stage to perform the Eagles’ classic, “Take It Easy.” Marcus King also dazzled the audience with his blues-infused rock guitar solos.

A Steel Guitar Showcase

The evening undoubtedly belonged to the steel players. Renowned session musician Lloyd Green, with over 30,000 studio recordings to his credit, headlined the event, showcasing his extraordinary talent. Other notable performers included Junior Brown on his Guit-Steel, Dan Dugmore — a frequent collaborator with Linda Ronstadt — and Grammy-winner Robert Randolph, all of whom displayed the instrument’s multifaceted prowess. The audience was also treated to performances from rising stars such as Travis Toy, Mike Daly, and Read Connolly.

Diverse Musical Styles

Even with a myriad of steel guitars on stage, the evening’s soundscapes were far from uniform. Green and Andrea Whitt delivered a stunning instrumental interpretation of Elliott Smith’s “Waltz #2,” while King paid homage to Southern rock by reimagining “Fire on the Mountain.” Randolph, often referred to as “The Jimi Hendrix of Pedal Steel,” electrified the crowd with a high-energy rendition of “Voodoo Chile,” showcasing the instrument’s potential within rock music.

Robert Randolph performs at a celebration of the Sho-Bud steel guitar at the Ryman in Nashville. Photo: Michael Weintrob



Highlight of the Night

The pinnacle of the evening featured Lloyd Green, known as “Mr. Nashville Sound,” at 89 years old. He took the stage to play the very first Lloyd Green model Sho-Bud, opposite Slash, who was seated behind the inaugural new model. As Slash began strumming the iconic intro to “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the audience eagerly captured the moment on their phones, with Green contributing his own melodic touches despite being partially overshadowed by the backing band’s rhythm guitar.