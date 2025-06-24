Ex-Fox Exec Mike Southerly Debuts Indie Rom-Com ‘Where We Meet’

Mike Southerly, a former 20th Century Fox creative executive, is stepping into new territory with his feature film writing and directorial debut, Where We Meet. This indie romantic comedy, produced by Fishbowl, offers a fresh take on romance in modern society. It promises a captivating storyline that explores the nuances of ideological differences and unexpected connections, all through the lens of humor and emotion.

Plot Synopsis

Where We Meet stars Madison Shamoun and Jake Short as two individuals from different worlds. The official logline describes how a Black conservative woman and a white liberal man accidentally meet on an LA hiking trail. The encounter pushes them to confront their beliefs and embark on a transformative journey, challenging their understanding of themselves and each other.

Behind the Scenes

With over three decades in motion picture advertising, Mike Southerly is no stranger to the film industry. His notable achievements as executive vice president of creative advertising at 20th Century Fox include global campaigns for high-profile projects like The Simpsons Movie and the X-Men franchise. Prior to Where We Meet, Southerly took the lead at Trailer Park and later teamed up with Jim Hale at Fishbowl in 2023.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features a talented cast, with Madison Shamoun known for her role in the Tubi series Z Suite and other projects such as Amazon’s The Lake and The CW’s All American. Jake Short’s repertoire includes the BBC comedy The First Team, Hulu’s Sex Appeal, and his breakout in Robert Rodriguez’s Shorts. The supporting cast boasts names like Susan Ruttan, Stephanie Drake, Brock Yurich, and more.

Through Where We Meet, Mike Southerly aspires to blend humor and heart, marking an exciting new chapter in his illustrious career. Audiences can look forward to a film that not only entertains but also inspires thoughtful reflection on personal beliefs and human connections.