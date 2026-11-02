Michael Douglas Critiques Cher’s Legendary Oscars Triumph in Moonstruck

In a recent appearance on the “Graham Norton Show,” Michael Douglas sparked a lively conversation about the 1988 Academy Awards and the legendary performances that have defined cinematic history. Douglas, alongside co-stars Kieran Culkin and Naomi Ackie, expressed a strong belief that his “Fatal Attraction” co-star Glenn Close should have taken home the Oscar for Best Actress that year, rather than Cher, who won for her role in “Moonstruck.”

Douglas’ Take on Close’s Performance

During the show, Close, now 79 years old, quipped about receiving an honorary Oscar at the upcoming Governors Awards, suggesting that Academy members likely want to ease their guilt regarding her previous losses. Douglas didn’t hold back, stating emphatically, “She should have won with ‘Fatal Attraction.’” He pointed out that this was Close’s fourth nomination, yet she had yet to win an Oscar. “Cher won that year,” he added, garnering laughter from the audience when host Graham Norton asked if Cher’s win was indeed for “Moonstruck.”

A Lasting Impression

Douglas praised Close’s portrayal in “Fatal Attraction,” calling it one of “the greatest performances of all time.” The reference to Cher’s win generated playful exchanges among the guests, including Norton’s comment about the changes Cher made to her appearance for the role, which only added to the lighthearted atmosphere of the discussion. “The shade! The shade, mate!” Ackie chimed in, adding an element of humor to the serious topic of Oscar recognition.

Recapping the 1988 Oscars

At the 1988 Oscars, Cher’s role as Loretta Castorini, an Italian-American widow navigating love and heartbreak in Brooklyn, earned her the accolade. Meanwhile, Close was nominated for her intense and complex role in “Fatal Attraction,” a performance that many still regard as pivotal to her career. Other nominees that year included Holly Hunter for “Broadcast News,” Sally Kirkland for “Anna,” and Meryl Streep for “Ironweed.”

Reflections on Legacy