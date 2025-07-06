Charlize Theron Talks Thrills in ‘The Old Guard 2’ and Directing Dreams

Charlize Theron is no stranger to thrilling stunts, especially in her role as an immortal warrior in the Netflix series “The Old Guard 2.” In an exclusive conversation, the Oscar-winner dives into her daring helicopter stunt, the potential for a third movie, and why she hasn’t yet stepped into the director’s chair. The keyword Charlize Theron on Hanging Off a Helicopter in ‘The Old Guard 2,’ Possibility of Third Movie and Why She Hasn’t Directed Yet: ‘I Need My Kids to Get Out of the House’ ties together the elements of action, anticipation, and personal reflections that shape her journey.

The Sky-High Stunt

Ask Charlize Theron about her favorite stunt in “The Old Guard 2,” and she answers without hesitation. “The helicopter hands down,” she shared at a recent fundraiser in Los Angeles for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program. “We did it towards the end, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, if I pull this off, I’m gonna be okay with never doing a stunt again.’” The process required weeks of preparation, building trust with the pilot, and gradually escalating the complexity of the moves. “But by the end, I was hanging off a helicopter, so who cares?” she added with a laugh.

Describing the experience, Theron said, "I was hanging in the air, going, 'I'm going to never be able to stop saying that I hung off a helicopter.'" This high-flying scene is just one example of how the film captures audiences' imaginations.

Future of “The Old Guard” Franchise

The second installment, directed by Victoria Mahoney, continues the tale of immortals portrayed by Theron, KiKi Layne, and others as they battle existential threats. The cliffhanger ending beckons for another sequel. Producer Marc Evans mentioned in May 2023, “There’s an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy.” For Theron, who also produces the franchise, the possibility of a third movie seems likely, yet she’s currently enjoying a brief respite. “We’re going to take a break, take a little breather, and then we’ll come back and decide,” she commented.

Charlize Theron’s Directorial Aspirations

Aside from her acting and producing credits, Theron envisions adding directing to her repertoire. “I’ve always kind of been interested,” she explained. However, the commitment required for directing poses challenges with her current life circumstances. “I have young children, and to direct is very all-consuming…I need my kids to get out of the house,” she joked. Balancing work and family continues to shape her priorities as she contemplates future projects, including filming Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Her fearless on-screen performances coupled with her thoughtful career strategizing make her a captivating figure both in Hollywood and beyond.