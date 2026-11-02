Hollywood Legends Honor Icons at Kennedy Center Celebration

The 2026 Kennedy Center Honors are set to celebrate a distinguished group of artists, including acclaimed actor and director Andy Garcia, celebrated composer David Foster, iconic songwriter Paul Anka, renowned playwright David Mamet, and influential country music star Barbara Mandrell. The 49th class of honorees was unveiled by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees and President Trump on Monday.

Lifetime Achievement in the Arts

These distinguished recipients of the lifetime achievement award have made significant contributions across music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, and television. The gala honoring these impressive figures will be held at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 7.

In a statement, Trump remarked, “We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences. We are proud to honor this year’s class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years.”

Andy Garcia: A Multifaceted Talent

Andy Garcia is recognized for his multifaceted career as an actor, director, and music producer. Notably nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role as Vincent Corleone in The Godfather: Part III, he has also received accolades from the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors and the Imagen Foundation. His recent film, Diamond, which he both wrote and directed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and features a score co-written with Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.

David Foster: A Musical Powerhouse

David Foster is an accomplished composer who is on the brink of achieving EGOT status, boasting 16 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe to his name, as well as three Oscar nominations. His impressive collaborations include names like Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. Most recently, Foster composed music for the Broadway show Boop! The Musical, an adaptation of the beloved Betty Boop character, which opened in 2025.

Paul Anka: A Timeless Songwriter

Paul Anka, inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, shot to fame at the young age of 15 with his hit “Diana.” He is notably recognized for penning “My Way” for Frank Sinatra and the beloved theme for “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson,” which remains the longest-running theme in television history. Anka continues to create, releasing his latest album, Inspirations of Life and Love, this year.

David Mamet: A Literary Luminary

David Mamet is celebrated for his prolific career as a playwright, screenwriter, and author, with a legacy extending over five decades. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984 for his acclaimed play Glengarry Glen Ross and received Oscar nominations for his screenplays The Verdict and Wag the Dog. Mamet’s influential works in film include Homicide, The Spanish Prisoner, and State and Main.

Barbara Mandrell: A Country Music Pioneer