Italy’s Film Chief Resigns Amid Double Murder Tax Scandal

Amid a swirling controversy over a misallocated tax credit, Nicola Borrelli, the respected head of Italy‘s film department, has resigned. The scandal centers around a $1 million production tax credit granted for a film that was never made, involving a U.S. citizen who is also a double murder suspect. This development has sent shockwaves through the Italian cultural sector and has raised questions about oversight within the country’s film industry.

The Controversy and Resignation

Nicola Borrelli, known for his long-standing leadership within Italian cinema, stepped down following revelations about the tax credit scandal. Last week, Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, acting decisively, had police seize crucial documents from the film department to investigate the $1 million tax credit scandal further.

Details of the Tax Credit Scandal

The controversy erupted when it was discovered that Borrelli’s department had authorized a significant tax credit for a film, “Stelle della Notte,” which never materialized. The lead producer involved, 46-year-old U.S. citizen Charles Francis Kaufmann, was arrested in Greece. Kaufmann, using an alias and false documents, is linked to a double murder in Rome. His alleged victims were found in Villa Pamphili park, and he denies involvement, awaiting extradition to Italy for trial.

Tax Credit Fraud and Legal Measures

Kaufmann allegedly applied for the tax credit through Tintagel Films, collaborating with an Italian firm named Coevolutions, which controlled the funds. In response to these revelations, the culture minister announced tighter controls over the allocation and approval of Italian tax credits.

Future of Italy’s Film Industry

Despite the scandal, international production incentives in Italy remain unaffected. As highlighted by Borrelli at a panel in Cannes, the country offers a 40% rebate attractive to international film-makers. Productions such as “Maserati: The Brothers” and “Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ” are slated for filming in Italy, evidencing the nation’s continued appeal to global filmmakers.