Rome and Dirty Heads Deliver Chill Summer Vibe ‘Slow & Easy’

Rome Ramirez, best known as the former frontman of Sublime with Rome, is making waves this summer by reuniting with reggae rockers Dirty Heads for a new track, “Slow & Easy.” This breezy summer gem encapsulates the essence of relaxation and camaraderie, perfectly aligning with the season’s laid-back vibe. The collaboration, rooted in a decade-long history, is a testament to their enduring musical chemistry and provides the ultimate soundtrack for summer.

A Harmonious Reunion

In a heartfelt statement, Rome describes “Slow & Easy” as the culmination of his mantra and a celebration of his friends and family. The single’s accompanying music video, directed by Matt Leddo and debuted on Rolling Stone, captures this essence beautifully. It features personal moments with Rome’s loved ones intertwined with studio sessions alongside Dirty Heads, offering a glimpse into the genuine camaraderie that fuels their creative process.

Longstanding Collaboration

The partnership between Rome and Dirty Heads isn’t new; they’ve been creating hits together since 2010 with the iconic “Lay Me Down.” Rome even launched a separate project with Dirty Heads’ Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell, known as Rome and Duddy. Rome expressed his excitement about working with Dirty Heads again, stating, “We helped each other launch our careers with ‘Lay Me Down,’ and now we’re bringing that feeling back! This one’s the soundtrack to the summer. All over again!”

Rome’s New Chapter

Following the release of “Why Me?” earlier this year, Rome is embarking on a fresh solo journey. With several performances lined up, including a July 5 appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and shows in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and San Diego, Rome is forging ahead with renewed vigor and “Slow & Easy” underscoring this next phase.

Reflecting on the Past

Rome’s new direction comes after a successful chapter with Sublime with Rome, the band he co-founded with Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, in tribute to the legendary Sublime. Despite challenges, including a complicated departure from the group as they reunited under their original name, Rome remains focused on the future. Embracing his solo career while cherishing collaborative projects like “Slow & Easy,” he crafts the musical landscape of his journey with authenticity and passion.