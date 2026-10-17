KJ Apa Reveals Struggles, Identity and Music Connection

KJ Apa is taking on a challenging new role as he prepares to portray the iconic Jimmy Stewart in the upcoming biopic “Jimmy.” Despite lacking physical similarities with the legendary actor, the “Riverdale” star has embraced the daunting task after a deep dive into Stewart’s storied career.

Reflecting on his preparation, Apa shared, “I was watching [‘It’s a Wonderful Life’] and thinking, how am I going to pull this off? I don’t look anything like him. I don’t sound anything like him. I’m not as tall as him. Like none of it lined up, but by the end of the movie, I was like, ‘I have to do it.’”

Exploring Stewart’s Legacy and his Essential Choices

Directed by Aaron Burns, “Jimmy” chronicles Stewart’s rise in Hollywood, along with his time serving in World War II. After winning an Oscar for “The Philadelphia Story” in 1941, Stewart opted not to exploit his celebrity status to avoid the draft; instead, he enlisted and courageously flew 20 missions over Europe, eventually rising to the rank of colonel.

But when Stewart returned home post-war, he found that Hollywood had seemingly forgotten him. Faced with the prospect of returning to Indiana, Pennsylvania to work in his father’s general store, it was Frank Capra who urged him to star in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a film that would go on to become one of the greatest classics of all time.

Apa elaborated on how Stewart identified with the struggles of George Bailey, the character he portrayed. “Frank Capra gave him that script and he was going through a lot of what George Bailey was going through,” he noted. “I honestly think ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was like therapy for him. His daughter Kelly told me that when he returned from the war, he wasn’t sure if he was a retired actor or a retired pilot. He just didn’t know what he was doing. I think he was lost.”

Transforming into Jimmy Stewart: The Preparation Process

In a recent conversation with Apa before the film’s world premiere at the Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis, we discussed his preparations to embody Stewart’s unique voice and persona. His journey involved extensive training, as he was initially set to star in another film, “The Sublime Biopic,” spending substantial time with dialect coach Eliza Simpson.

“I watched all his films. I would listen to him over and over and over again. You just have to spend a lot of time listening and repeating,” he described. The challenge of capturing such a distinctive voice was daunting; unlike his preparation for “Sublime,” where he could practice casually, Apa found himself in “no man’s land” during his training for “Jimmy.”

“The first scene using Jimmy’s voice was nerve-wracking,” he recounted. “It could go two ways, and I realized it was such a fine line… I didn’t want to sound like an ‘SNL’ skit.” He acknowledged the risk of becoming a subject of online humor, stating, “If I look like a fool, I look like a fool. I did my best.”

Sharing Stewart’s Story and Personal Reflection

Apa hopes audiences will walk away with a newfound appreciation for Stewart’s contributions beyond his acting. “I want people to have the same feeling I had when I first read the script,” he explained. “To think that he was not only a highly decorated actor but also served over 20 years as a B-24 bomber pilot is unimaginable. He fought in the D-Day invasion and managed to return to star in over 50 films afterwards.”

Discussing the film’s uplifting nature and its impact, he speculated on the reaction of the enigmatic Mr. Fantasy, saying, “I think he would love this movie because it’s a feel-good film about a man who does the right thing by serving his country, much like his father and grandfather did.”

Opening Up About Personal Struggles

Apa has openly discussed his battles with addiction and body image issues, particularly in a recent appearance on Dylan Sprouse’s podcast. Reflecting on his willingness to be vulnerable, he noted, “These thoughts that go into an eating disorder or drug addiction… are all part of who I am.” He has received gratitude from fans for sharing his experiences, acknowledging, “I honestly didn’t realize that it would have that reaction. It was cool.”

“Jimmy” is set to hit theaters on November 6, promising to be not just a tribute to a Hollywood icon but also a heartfelt exploration of the human experience.