Last-Minute Tickets Available for Aerosmith at Hollywood Bowl

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Aerosmith is reviving its legacy with two much-anticipated shows at the Hollywood Bowl, set for October 29 and November 1. This comes after the band was forced to cut its 2023 Peace Out farewell tour short due to Steven Tyler‘s vocal injury. The excitement among fans is palpable, evidenced by the swift ticket sales.

Where to Buy Aerosmith Hollywood Bowl Tickets

Ticket demand for Aerosmith’s shows has been high, with limited availability through Ticketmaster for both nights. The October 29 performance still has some general admission tickets available, mainly in the higher price brackets or obstructed view sections. The November 1 show is nearly sold out, with only a few expensive seats remaining.

If you weren’t able to secure tickets during the general sale, several resale platforms such as StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, and TicketNetwork might still have options left. Here’s a breakdown of ticket pricing from these sites: Tickets for the band’s Oct. 29 show start at around $230 for the uppermost sections. The Nov. 1 show is the pricier of the pair, with tickets starting at around $300. Code: ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off orders of $250+ A single ticket for Aerosmith’s Oct. 29 show starts at $225, while the Nov. 1 show starts at $293. You can also shop by the seat map by section and row, making it easier to find the best seats. Code: RS30 for $30 off $300+ orders Aerosmith tickets start at around $224 for promenade seating for the Thursday show, while a single ticket for the Sunday show starts at around $325. Code: $150 off orders over $500 with code RS150 Tickets for the Oct. 29 show start at around $200 on TicketNetwork, while the Nov. 1 show starts at around $300. Terrace box seats, meanwhile, will set you back well over $4,000.

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