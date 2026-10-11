Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's Adorable Floral Family Moment

Dylan Sprouse, the popular actor and entrepreneur, has expressed his unexpected joy in dressing up his newborn daughter, Sylvie, alongside his wife, model Barbara Palvin. In a recent conversation, Dylan shared how delightful it has been to style their little girl in adorable outfits. “I got to tell you, I did not expect to like this as much as I do, dressing her up in little fits, dude,” he remarked, clearly smitten by the experience. “She’s so cute. And I’m not sure that I would think like that if I had a baby boy. You’d be thinking differently. You’d be like, ‘Ah man, a little pooper.'” The humor and warmth in his words reveal a tender side to fatherhood he’s embraced wholeheartedly.

Dylan’s Affectionate Observations

As he reminisced about baby Sylvie, Dylan’s affection shone through. “I’m looking at baby Sylvie and I’m like, ‘That’s the cutest little thing I’ve ever seen in my life,'” he beamed. His delight extends to a charming bonnet he acquired for her, which he described as “so cute.” This dedication to adorning their daughter highlights the couple’s deepening bond as new parents.

A Little Reflection of Dad

Interestingly, it seems baby Sylvie may already be mirroring her father in more ways than one. Dylan shared an amusing observation about their similarities, noting that both he and Sylvie stretch in the same way. “I’m calling it now, I think she might be a little lazy like me,” he teased while playfully referring to her as “a lazybones.” This light-hearted banter further emphasizes the loving dynamic between Dylan and his newborn princess.

Celebrating the Journey to Parenthood