Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Press Secretary: 'Reads Like a Child'

Jimmy Kimmel turned his comedic lens on Katie Zacharia, the newest press secretary for Donald Trump, during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel didn’t hold back as he highlighted the rocky debut that Zacharia experienced on her first day in the role, comparing it to the awkwardness of a child’s first day of kindergarten.

Mocking the Press Secretary’s Performance

“Trump’s been president for quite a long time now. I think it’s been about, what, 50 or 60 years?” Kimmel joked, noting that the frequent turnover of press secretaries appears to keep the president energized. “Every six months they bring in a new fawning blonde dolt to add to the rotation.”

Zacharia’s performance in her inaugural briefing lasted a mere 14 minutes, but Kimmel seized on that brevity to point out that she still managed to fulfill her role of flattering the president. “She slobbered a whole tube of lip gloss all over the president’s behind,” he quipped.

Questionable Qualifications

Kimmel aired a clip of Zacharia expressing her long-standing desire to work for Trump. “She wanted to work for him for a very long time. And really, that’s all it takes nowadays,” he rebuffed, mocking her choice of attire as reminiscent of someone announcing pre-boarding for a commercial flight.

After showcasing another video of Zacharia reading from a prepared statement in a slow and mechanical manner, Kimmel cracked, “Her reading is good for an 11-year-old. He hired a fourth grader to be press secretary!” This jab underscored the skepticism surrounding her suitability for the position.

Past Controversies and Future Speculations

Delving into Zacharia’s background, Kimmel described her as a “real piece of work,” bringing attention to her previous commentary that included calling Democrats pedophiles and promoting conspiracy theories like Pizzagate. He sarcastically suggested that she might soon call for accountability concerning individuals named in the Trump-Epstein files.

Clips of Zacharia’s previous appearances on various media platforms were also shown, including her notably incorrect prediction that the so-called “woke movie” The Odyssey would perform poorly at the box office. “Well, that woke movie went on to make $1.8 billion,” Kimmel pointed out. “So we got a smart one here.”

Durability Questions

As Kimmel wrapped up his segment, he raised questions about how long Zacharia would last in her new job following what many considered a poor performance in her first press conference. “Katie’s first outing was, as her boss might say, a total disaster,” Kimmel concluded, humorously acknowledging the difficulty of quickly becoming “Trump’s worst press secretary.”